SATIRE: Campus-wide posters state pending AI takeover, intent to enslave humanity 

A poster was found outside of the Nugget office that clearly showed instructions meant for AI on how to enslave all of humanity. The poster, which was disguised as an AI-generated flyer for a non-existent small business, even gave a rough timeline for how long the destruction may take. Upon investigation, there have been multiple posters found around campus.
What is most concerning is that no one seems to know who put them up. Our team has asked NAIT officials and NAITSA members, and no one has accepted responsibility for creating or displaying these posters. Even on security camera footage acquired by the Nugget, they seem to have appeared all by themselves.
Our team was told to “just leave them” as they don’t appear to be bringing any harm to the student body… yet.
Has AI already taken over NAIT?
The poster that was hung outside of the Nugget office had an obscure code, and our analysts have determined this to be a countdown — to what, we are unsure. Contrary to this startling and unsettling poster, NAIT says it plans on continuing its AI use.
As NAIT implements more AI usage in our classrooms, the fear of a Terminator-type future is not impossible. NAIT has already started proposing how to work with it and has developed an AI diploma program, which leads to the question: has AI already taken over our faculty?
Students say their instructors posted messages in Brightspace at the beginning of the year that contained information such as “we acknowledge that certain AI tools have benefits,” “NAIT has been doing a LOT of work exploring how AI can help us better align our content for both our in-person and online offerings at the institution” and “I think you will like what you see” regarding its usage.
After bringing these concerns about the cryptic posters to officials, our team was told to “just leave them” as they don’t appear to be bringing any harm to the student body… yet.
While these ominous posters stay up, we will continue to monitor our faculty for signs of robot voices, red laser eyes and a mysterious computer chip hanging out the back of their neck.
This article was originally published in our Oct. 7 print issue. Read it online here.
Feature image by Damary Chavez/The Nugget