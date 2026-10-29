SATIRE: Campus-wide posters state pending AI takeover, intent to enslave humanity 

The poster that was hung outside of the Nugget office had an obscure code, and our analysts have determined this to be a countdown — to what, we are unsure. Contrary to this startling and unsettling poster, NAIT says it plans on continuing its AI use.

As NAIT implements more AI usage in our classrooms, the fear of a Terminator-type future is not impossible. NAIT has already started proposing how to work with it and has developed an AI diploma program, which leads to the question: has AI already taken over our faculty?

Students say their instructors posted messages in Brightspace at the beginning of the year that contained information such as “we acknowledge that certain AI tools have benefits,” “NAIT has been doing a LOT of work exploring how AI can help us better align our content for both our in-person and online offerings at the institution” and “I think you will like what you see” regarding its usage.

After bringing these concerns about the cryptic posters to officials, our team was told to “just leave them” as they don’t appear to be bringing any harm to the student body… yet.