Satire: NAIT installs GPA-activated fire alarms

In an attempt to address the long-running practice of students maliciously setting off fire alarms during final examinations, NAIT has recently installed new, state of the art fire alarms that can only be activated by students with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 and above.

The new fire alarms have an integrated fingerprint and retinal scanner that would enable it to immediately search the academic records of the NAIT student attempting to set off the alarm.

“Look, we all know that students who actually study for their exams have no reason to set off the alarms. If you’re willing to ruin it for everybody, you’re probably about to fail that damned exam,” says Nate Ookman, Facilities Administrator, to explain the grade requirement.

Ookman adds that he is not worried at all when an actual fire does occur because NAIT “produces hundreds of 3.5 GPA students.”

“I mean, have you been to LinkedIn? Basically every single NAIT student there has posted their Dean’s Honour Roll certificate at least four times. It’s kind of annoying, really. ‘Oooh look at me, I’m smart.’ Dude, no one cares. Anyway, there’s no shortage of qualified people to set off the alarm.”

NAIT Protective Services welcomed this development that is intended to minimize distractions during the crucial final exam season when students are most vulnerable to stress and emotional breakdowns.