AI hater reviews benefits of NAIT’s new AI diploma

As an AI hater I will proceed to make the argument that NAIT’s new Applied AI diploma is a good idea. Yep, you read that correctly. I fall squarely on the side of: AI (or more accurately Large Language Models) is more trouble than it’s worth. Whether that be in terms of AI dulling our minds, the environmental impact and potential increases in costs to local communities with data centres, or from a pure economic perspective of circular financing inflating a trillion dollar AI bubble.

If you capitalize on it early, you could reap major benefits.

The AI gold rush

But amid all of this, one thing is probably true. If this is anything like the dot com bubble, while many of the small AI companies will likely be destroyed in the aftermath of the bubble bursting, many of the larger players may come to dominate the landscape and reap disproportionate benefits.

The Nugget previously wrote about this program when it was just an idea, paired with some thoughts from NAIT students. But now, it’s happening. Domestic applications open on Oct.1.

A NAIT student doing coding work. Photo via NAIT The program’s page says students will learn things like “machine learning workflows,” “data preparation, management, and feature engineering,” “AI system testing, evaluation and optimization” and “human-centered and responsible AI design.” Introducing this program is in line with NAIT’s philosophy as a polytechnic institution. Employers are asking for skills like these, and honestly, maybe AI really is the future. If you capitalize on it early, you could reap major benefits. A 2026 survey indicated that 41 per cent of employers may expect candidates to have advanced or expert AI skills.

And employees are also seeking these skills — Coursera’s annual Global Skills Report highlighted a 195 per cent growth year-over-year in enrollments in courses related to generative AI.

So, there is some evidence that suggests having the AI know-how may help you land a job.

Is human-focused AI still AI?

Mike McCready, one of the leads behind the genesis of this program and NAIT’s Associate Dean in the School of Media and IT, said in a LinkedIn post that the program has “a deep focus on technical development,” and that “knowing how to apply it thoughtfully is… important.”

McCready is “confident that graduates of [the] Applied AI Diploma will help invent the future by creating ethical, human-focused AI systems that make a meaningful difference in our communities and across industry.”

Cover image of an article published by McCready on LinkedIn. Photo via Mike McCready/LinkedIn

His goals are admirable.

I think there is a lot of heart and intent in the right place for this program. As demonstrated by its outline, there are a lot of useful skills that will be taught, even if the preverbal bubble pops — whether it’s learning programming languages, or other computer related know-how.

Whether this diploma will be useful to avoiding fate as a member of the permanent underclass created by AI like Kyle Chayka of the New Yorker worries remains to be seen.

But I do know one thing: introducing this program is in line with NAIT’s philosophy as a polytechnic institution embracing market trends and creating a workforce responding to the emerging needs of employers. We can only hope those employers know what they’re doing.

This article was originally published in our Oct. 7 print issue. Read it online here.

Feature image by Kevin Ku via Unsplash