New Corner Store opens in CAT with focus on NAIT merchandise

A new Corner Store has opened in the CAT building, offering NAIT-branded merchandise alongside snacks, beverages and other convenience items.

NAIT’s media relations strategist Veronica Jubinville said in an email that the location was created in response to student feedback calling for easier access to things like NAIT merchandise and convenience items.

“We heard that many people didn’t want to travel across campus to access these services,” said Jubinville.

The new Corner Store has a greater emphasis on NAIT-branded merchandise than the previous Corner Store at Shop at NAIT, which offered a wider selection of food and grab-and-go options. While the corner store is listed as one of the Shop at NAIT locations on the website, it does not carry textbooks or specific supplies for NAIT classes.

The CAT location still carries snacks, beverages and other convenience items, but its selection includes NAIT apparel and other branded products.

The Corner Store in CAT now offers a wider selection of NAIT-branded apparel with a few convenience items. Photo by Amy St. Amand/The Nugget

Mixed opinions

For some students, the change in focus may mean less access to the food options they previously relied on.

Scott Aitken, a first-year Media Communications and Production student, said the previous Corner Store was a regular stop for him.

“Last semester, that was my go-to for a quick breakfast. I doubt I’ll be buying a shirt as often as breakfast,” Aitken said. But not all students felt the same way. Liam McLaughin, a Bachelor of Business Administration student, said that the food options weren’t “all that good.”

He told the Nugget on the Ooks Life app that the store was “just handy to grab some stale snacks when you are inna [sic] pinch.” Jules Morales-Cajina, a management student, preferred the drink selection. “Honestly the thing it was the best for was for drinks. Energy drinks in particular,” she said.

NAIT said the new location is part of its efforts to “improve the campus experience by providing convenient amenities, food services and retail options where students and staff need them most.”

The new Corner Store is located in CAT172D on the main floor of the CAT building. It’s typically open at 10 a.m. Monday to Friday. It closes at 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and at 4 p.m. on Fridays. Visit shop.nait.ca for a current list of opening times.

This article was originally published in our Oct. 7 print issue. Read it online here.

Feature image via @ShopATNAIT