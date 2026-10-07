More than nostalgia: Student club’s Beyblade tournament shows the ‘90s toy is alive and well 

A terrific ruckus occurred when the Beyblade anime brought its colourfully destructive spinning battle tops to my schoolyard, so I was thrilled to hear that same ruckus in room 262 of the CAT building. On Sept. 15, fierce combatants participated in the Super NAITSA Anime Club’s (SNAC) first Beyblade tournament. This event, and other similar events, bring students together for a healthy dose of leisure time — which is essential for a sustainable schedule. More importantly, participants got the opportunity to annihilate their opposition, sending plastic components across the room.

“Most of the players don’t really watch the anime itself, but they play it for the Beyblades itself because it’s fun and chaotic.”

I attended the meetup and played a fair few matches of the chaotic game against club members. I also talked to Wesley Borlongan, SNAC’s VP operations, prior to the event.

“If you’re focusing too much on studies, you can take a break on the side and then play with Beyblades and enjoy it,” said Borlongan. “If you have a disagreement or argument with someone, you can battle it out in Beyblade instead of each other.”

Two club members engage in a battle, and the crowd reacts as a victor is declared.

A spin down memory lane

I recall watching the Beyblade anime with wide eyes as a young boy, seeing creatures held within the Beyblades, called avatars, coming to life and battling in the arena. Each Beyblade has a “chip” equipped, a small piece that can be seen centrally from the top that displays the creature that inhabits it. In the real world, the chips don’t technically alter performance, but they change the fantastical element of personification.

The original Beyblade anime first aired in Canada in 2002, and there have been some later spin-off shows. But according to Borlongan, the culture is less about the anime and more about the physical toys.

“I’m pretty sure most of the players don’t really watch the anime itself, but they play it for the Beyblades itself because it’s fun and chaotic at some point, as well,” he said.

The matches were intense, with small crowds gathered around the two arenas hosting games. One table had two “Bladers” fighting head-to-head, and the other had three players fighting free-for-all. Eventually, six of us began battling in massive free-for-alls, which was frantic fun.

Attendees were happy to chat and share advice regarding strategy and which components could help gain an edge. Others lounged around the classroom, watching anime, visiting and enjoying the evening.

Students enjoying their time at the event.

“The tournament on campus wasn’t quite that serious, but the resulting memories, friendships and rivalries may be as valuable as your accreditation.”

The club had a collection of roughly 15 Beyblades that attendees could freely use and swap parts between — though some of the competitive members had brought their own.

Beyblade physics

The Beyblades can be customized further than just the chip, with most pieces having moderate to major effects on the top’s performance. “This current generation of Beyblade consists of the top blade, and then a ratchet, and a bit, and then you can customize those if you have different parts,” said Borlongan.

The “bit” seems to be one of the most important, being the lowermost part of the spinning top that contacts the ground. Flatter bottom bits are considered more aggressive, switching direction quickly and making sharp attacks. Rounder bits are more stable and defensive, correcting themselves and sticking to a smaller area.

“The stadium itself, it has rails on the side. Once the bit goes into that rail, it makes your Beyblade go faster and make some extreme dashes to another Beyblade on the stadium,” Borlongan said.

Players “rip” their beyblades into a stadium with rails on either side. The rail causes the bit to go faster.

Predictably, the Beyblade toys have changed over the years, with the current generation being the fourth. Borlongan said it’s not always easy to purchase the toys, though.

“The current market for Beyblade [is] down because of the tariffs, and Walmart and EB Games don’t really have the updated versions of the Beyblades right now because of the stock issues,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Original Series Beyblade toys from 1999 to 2005 are being sold online for up to $427.

Join the battle, win a friend

Stock decreases and pricing increases aren’t stopping Bladers from letting it rip, though. You may make the mistake of considering Beyblades simply a nostalgic memory, but the community and competitive scene is still prevalent in 2026. In Hong Kong, adults gather in the back of a tattoo shop after hours to indulge in their nostalgic hobby, says a CNN article from June 2026.

And closer to home, the official Beyblade X Grand Prix national tournament happened at West Edmonton Mall on Aug. 29. Winners of that tournament will be competing and representing Canadian Bladers at the Grand Prix Final in Bangkok, Thailand from Dec. 12 to 13 this year.

The tournament on campus wasn’t quite that serious, but the resulting memories, friendships and rivalries may be as valuable as your accreditation.

And if you need to settle an argument with a group member? Consider a nostalgic Beyblade duel.

NAIT students can learn more about SNAC and other clubs on campus through the Ooks Life website or mobile app.