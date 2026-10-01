Local jam spots for musical peers and curious ears

When classes are causing tension, a jam session can be a welcome way for NAIT student musicians (or music listeners) to unwind. Around Edmonton, you’ll find an assortment of local venues where you can jam. Some bars host weekly open jam nights in unstructured, flexible live audience formats. And if that’s not your jam, there are spaces available for booking.

Before the jam starts…

Each venue and event has its own etiquette and rules. Take the time to show up to the location and familiarize yourself with the people and environment before you expect to be performing for their patrons. With public open jams, you’ll also want to be capable enough to maintain a somewhat similar standard of performance to other musicians there. Don’t forget that these businesses also rely on selling food and drinks, so support them if you can.

3 downtown spots I’ve personally jammed at

If you’re an instrumentalist or vocalist looking for a time and place to lay down some grooves, here are three great spots you can check out near downtown.

1. Sunday nights at River City Revival House

Located underneath The Starlite Room near Jasper Ave, River City Revival has a jam night geared towards funk, soul, R&B and blues tunes. You’ll want to have some knowledge of old, popular soul and funk tunes, considering covers are generally played here.

Kentucky band Doom Gong played at River City Revival House during Edmonton’s Purple City music festivall. Photo via Instagram, @revivaledmonton

For a Sunday night, a decent crowd tends to come around to the fun and funky event, which boasts an affordable beer special. A full drum kit, guitar and bass amps along with several microphone stands were set-up and ready to use on stage. Auxiliary percussion, such as windchimes and hand drums, were also set-up for use; these instruments are a great place for percussionists to introduce themselves.

2. Wednesday jazz nights at The Common

Also near Jasper Ave, The Common is a welcoming, warm and wooden establishment with a classy presentation and formidable food and drink (try the falafel salad).

Some of the food items available at The Common. Photos via Instagram, @thecommonyeg On Wednesdays, New Standards hosts jazz night, with live music from about 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. After that, the floor opens up for a flexible, improvised jazzy jam session. There’s generally keyboardists, bassists, guitarists and drummers swapping around for the two hour duration of the improvised session. Vocalists often join, along with brass and auxiliary percussion. Songs are fully improvised, starting whenever a player begins an idea, and often flow organically into other tempos and styles. In other words, jazz standards are not necessarily required knowledge to participate, but you’d still be best equipped with some jazz practice.

Guest artist Evan Miles at The Common during jazz night. Photo via Instagram, @thecommonyeg

Preparing for a live audience

If you’re wondering what you should bring to a jam night, that depends on the venue and your instrument. Attend first to learn how it works and what other participants bring. In my experience, most instrumentalists will bring their own instrument, but no amplifier. Drummers can generally get away with just bringing their sticks, as a house-kit is normally set-up, and keyboardists should be similarly lucky.

If you’re looking for a less public space to jam, or want to record your session, you might be interested in taking advantage of booking studio space.

3. Edmonton Public Library Makerspace

The Edmonton Public Library hosts an assortment of interesting programs, one of which is their Makerspace. Synths, drum machines and other musical gadgets are set-up and ready to use at EPL locations like the downtown Stanley Milner and Whitemud Crossing.

These two locations also have recording studios available, which make great jam spaces. The large studio at Stanley Milner is what I’ve been using, and it comes with a respectable electronic drum kit, bass and electric guitars, and amplifiers for each. So, you don’t need to bring gear unless you want to.

There’s also an iMac and Logic digital audio workstation software ready to go, along with audio interface and all the connectivity you’d need for a recording session.

You can ask about available time slots and make the booking by calling them directly. All you need to make the booking is a library card and a signed waiver (each of your guests will need to sign a waiver, too).

EPL Makerspace recording studio. Photos via EPL

Of course, be mindful of the library environment and be exceedingly respectful of this fantastic free option. As with all spaces, review the rules and be mindful of etiquette. If you’re playing on someone else’s instruments, always play with care and respect.

Support your local jam spot

These are some of my top jam spots in Edmonton, but there’s plenty of other options available. Ask around your nearby venues where open mic sessions are hosted to find one that fits your style. Next time you want to hear or play some music, support local venues hosting jam nights or utilize some of the great studio spaces available nearby.

Feature image via @thecommonyeg