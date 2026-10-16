Clubs Corner: What’s new with Campus Clubs?

When Henry Arredondo was in university, he kept his head to the ground and didn’t get involved with any extracurricular activities. Now, in his job working as a NAITSA Campus Clubs support specialist, he sees the effect getting involved has on the students he works with every day. “I really wish I had done it … If I knew there was a community like that for me, I definitely would be involved,” he said.

“I just feel like if there are students out there that feel like they don’t have a community, I want them to learn that there is,” said Arredondo. Joining a club, he said, will help students in numerous ways. “It will help them grow as a person. It will help them grow emotionally and mentally. It will help with their resume … I think it will make you a better person if you join a club.”

How to get started with clubs

For those who have no idea what joining a club looks like, there are two options: joining a club that already exists, or starting a new club. Ooks Life has a list of all the existing clubs, and Arredondo said he’s seeing a “record-breaking pace” of clubs re-registering for the new academic year already.

“At the start of the year, people are looking for clubs. So if there’s clubs already hosting events, that are already doing things on campus, that just means they’ll gain popularity and membership sooner.”

Members of the Trading Card Game (TCG) club at a weekly TCG meetup. Photo by Grayson Wallace/The Nugget

But for students who don’t see anything of interest after browsing Ooks Life, starting a new club is simple: find three students (two, if you count yourself) to assume the roles of president, VP operations and VP finance, and decide on a purpose for the club.

It could focus on a specific NAIT program, like Interior Design or Bachelor of Technology. Or, the club could focus on an interest, like anime or poker. Those ones are taken though, so you’ll have to come up with something different, as NAITSA’s website says that every club must be unique.

What’s new for current members

Like most full-time staff at NAIT, Arredondo and the rest of the clubs team spent the summer revisiting their offerings and planning for the upcoming year. Based on feedback from current clubs, they decided to offer two new ways to connect with students: new tri-stand poster displays available to book, and more targeted marketing support.

Enactus NAIT’s club poster board at a showcase event. Photo by Noura Eltinay/The Nugget “In the past, the best reach they had was posters, but there was always a struggle where poster boards are full,” said Arredondo. Clubs also had to spend money to print 30 posters each time they wanted to advertise something, which can add up when funds are already limited. RELATED: What makes a club successful? Clubs can now reserve tri-stands (for free!) to help get additional eyes on their events, including in areas where poster boards aren’t as accessible, like CAT and Spartan. And if poster-making or marketing isn’t a skill club leaders possess, they can connect with NAITSA’s Campus Life marketing manager for help.

There’s more: grant funding for events and initiatives has increased, current club execs have to do less training each year and — probably the most exciting part — Clubs Showcase in October will have a stage for clubs to do… something.

Dance, sing, pitch their club, it’s up to them.

Find out more about joining a club by heading to Ooks Life, visiting campusclubs.naitsa.ca, or go introduce yourself to Henry and the other clubs staff at the NAITSA Clubs counter in O108.

This article was originally published in the Nugget’s September 2026 print issue. Read it online here.

Feature image by Roman Fares/The Nugget