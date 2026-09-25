Accessibility upgrades aim to reduce barriers across campus

Students returning to NAIT this semester may notice changes to the way they move around the campus. From automatic doors to new ramps and handrails, NAIT spent roughly $500,000 on accessibility improvements over the past 12 months.

Eduardo Sosa, associate vice-president facilities management and development, says the work is part of an effort to make campus easier to navigate for students, staff and visitors of all abilities.

“We always have in mind to make our campus better, and one of the aspects of having better infrastructure is how accessible it is,” says Sosa. “Especially in some of the more recent building codes, there’s been a lot of addition of barrier-free access.”

Barrier-free door operators were installed on both sides of the vestibule between X and G Building. Sosa, who started at NAIT in 2023, said the department has been working for a few years to plan accessibility improvements. Their work is guided by the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification (RHFAC) program, which uses “a rating system that measures and certifies the level of meaningful access of buildings and sites” according to the RHFAC website. “It’s almost like the gold standard. So it goes above the building code,” Sosa says. Photos by Alleah Boisvert/The Nugget

Upgrades have been or are being made across the campus, including the installation of barrier-free door operators in seven different areas, new ramped and widened sidewalks, accessible curb ramps, parking stalls and benches, access to ramps within the dedicated accessible transit service drop-off in the SLC lot and new tactile walking surface indicators near the inclusivity crosswalk from South Lobby to 106 Street.

“You need to look at people’s routes … then define those paths.”

Tactile walking surface indicators were installed near the crosswalk from South Lobby to 106 Street to help visually impaired pedestrians navigate campus. The surface indicators also help those who use DATS get on the bus safely. Photo by Alleah Boisvert/The Nugget

Doors to opportunity take time to build The upgrade involves modifying parts of campus that were built more than six decades ago, including the North Lobby east entrance doors, which are getting new barrier-free operators. The doors are part of NAIT’s Main Campus, which was built between 1961 and 1963. The age of the building helps explain why the project is taking time to complete, as modern accessibility features are being added to older infrastructure and integrated with existing systems. “Older buildings are more complex. We are trying to renovate them, period,” Sosa says. Making an existing door automatic involves more than just installing an opener. Projects such as this require new hardware, automatic openers, touchless wave or push-button controls and electrical connections. Crews may need to cut through concrete to run wiring before integrating the doors with other building systems. It also requires considering public health and safety aspects and looking at how the building was configured in the first place. The barrier-free door opener at North Lobby east entrance required intensive installation work. Photo by Alleah Boisvert/The Nugget “You need to turn off systems like life safety, fire alarms, things like that, to be able to connect … So there is a lot that comes in when you are trying to upgrade and improve [from] 1962,” Sosa explains.

NAIT’s Main Campus was built between 1961 and 1963. Photo via NAIT

“We want them to have a pleasant, very free experience where the infrastructure truly supports their needs.”

The facilities team also considers how people move through the campus when deciding where improvements should be prioritized. Major entrances and drop-off points receive particular attention. “You need to look at people’s routes. You need to look at what are the main hubs for people to travel, then define those paths,” Sosa explains.

Upgrades part of ‘broader vision’ for NAIT campus

Student needs are kept in mind when working on these types of improvements. “We work closely with the student services and we hear about student accommodations,” Sosa says. Students were also able to provide feedback on campus through consultations and a survey during NAIT’s campus development planning process.

But students can still leave accessibility feedback for facilities using QR codes on the blue and yellow NAIT Maintenance report posters across campus or by visiting the webpage.

“We want them to have a pleasant, very free experience where the infrastructure truly supports their needs,” says Sosa.

This work will continue beyond current projects. “It is part of a broader project, a broader vision for all of campus,” Sosa says. “And we will continue to add improvements year after year.”

This article was originally published in our Sept. 9 print issue.

Feature image by Alleah Boisvert/The Nugget