NAIT’s Got Talent returns with audience voting at the Nest

After several years away, NAITSA’s popular talent show, NAIT’s Got Talent, will be held at the Nest Eatery on March 26. The event was last held in October 2020, back when COVID-19 forced the world to remain indoors and limit the amount of outdoor events students could attend. The 2020 event was held virtually. Students submitted videos of their talents to NAITSA, which were showcased via NAITSA’s Instagram story, encouraging students to participate in something fun despite isolating times. Now, the show is back by student demand. “Students at large wanted to perform at the Nest, so we thought, let’s put it into a talent show and see how that goes,” says NAITSA events manager Alex Dugdale-Horselenberg. Planning for this year’s show has been underway since November, reflecting the level of coordination needed to bring the event together. Dugdale-Horselenberg says NAIT’s Got Talent offers students a chance to showcase a wide variety of talents, from singing and dancing to magic and other unique skills. “It can be a really great way to show maybe something that people don’t know about you,” Dugdale-Horselenberg says. “It’s a good way to highlight it, and it’s fun, and it’s in a safe environment at the Nest.” A student performs at the Nest in 2018. Photo via NAITSA

NAIT students will vote for winners

It’s an opportunity for students to come out of their comfort zone and show something to fellow students at NAIT. Anyone was encouraged to participate, no matter the confidence level — while it’s meant to spotlight students, Dugdale-Hoselenberg said it’s a fun event and “not too serious.”

“I encourage everyone to come, even if you think you’re the best or you don’t know, just come. Have fun,” said Dugdale-Horselenberg. She says there were lots of applicants for the event and thinks it will be a good turn-out. Non-performing students are also encouraged to attend NAIT’s Got Talent, as it will be audience members who will be determining the top three winners through a paper ballot voting system.

“Students perform, students choose who they want to crown as first, second, third. It makes the audience feel more [like] participants. If you come and you watch your friends or you’re just there just to support students, then it’s a great way for them to also feel connected to it.”

When audience members check into the event, they will be given a ballot and a sheet to help them keep track of each performer. Once the last performer is finished, audience members will cast their vote. Then, the Ooks Like team will hand count the ballots.

The winners are eligible to receive prizes: a $750 Visa gift card for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third.

With the return of a popular talent show in-person this year, NAIT’s Got Talent offers students the opportunity to take the stage, support fellow peers and celebrate the talents of NAIT students.

“If students really enjoy it this year, then I’m seeing no issue in moving forward with it again next year,” says Dugdale-Horselenberg.

NAIT students interested in watching the performances can stop by the Nest Eatery in the S building today at 4:30 p.m. and vote for the 2026 NAIT’s Got Talent winners.

Feature image by Nino Aguilar/The Nugget