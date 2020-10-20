The Talent Show Must Go On

By Marco Madron

NAITSA is hosting the annual NAIT’s Got Talent this year through Instagram.

The submission deadline to register is closed, and voting has already begun. The first round of voting is held from Oct. 13 to 22 at 4 p.m., and the final round will be from Oct. 26 to 30 at noon. The winners will be announced on Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.

You can participate in the voting by following @ookslife on Instagram. There, clips featuring the talents of many NAIT students are showcased for you to vote on. Find the clip you believe deserves to move on and like it.

CAB Event Coordinator, Amir Far said that NAITSA didn’t receive as many sign-ups and registrations that they had anticipated, understandably from the upcoming midterm exams that students are facing. Despite that, they have seen a bigger variety of skills from the applications.

“We believe this was mainly because people were at home during the summer and almost everyone was trying to learn new skills and have new hobbies to pass some free time,” Far said.

Far also said that some skills the competitors plan to display include fiber arts, needle felting and instrument playing.

The prizes for the competitors in second and third place are an electronic gift card of $125 and an electronic gift card of $75, respectively. The winner will receive a $200 electronic gift card and will be able to perform at Nest Fest 2021 provided the conditions surrounding COVID-19.