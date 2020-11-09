A Song Of Victory; NAIT’s Got Talent 2020 Winner

By Jared Gomes

Despite COVID-19 the show must go on and NAIT’s got talent still proceeded this year.

There were many great submissions ranging from artists to singers to more obscure talents.

This year the contest was completely virtual, using NAITSA’s Instagram stories to allow the audience to see and vote on their favorite contestant.

“We didn’t have as many sign-ups as we were expecting, but considering we didn’t have many sign-ups we did see a broad range of skills that people were bringing in,” said Amir Far, NAITSA event coordinator and the lead of the event.

There were many wonderful entries but the one that came out on top was NAIT’s own Gabriel Enweazu who is currently in the business administration program. The submission that claimed him the prize was a video of himself singing “Read All About It” by Emeli Sandé.

“At first I didn’t think I was going to win,” Enweazu said.

His talent isn’t natural; he’s had years of practice.

“Since junior high I’ve been singing,” Enweazu said.

Not only that but he’s participated in other competitions and performances as well. With his experience he still says he had never done a performance quite like this.

“I found this one quite cool because I don’t have to face the audience. It’s just me at my computer.”

“The NAIT talent show has given me the opportunity to perform at the Nest for 2021 and to perform for the Norwood seniors. I sing to inspire and cheer people up because I know mental health is not a joke,” said Enweazu.

“I hope people reading this remember that they are a natural born winner, and they matter and should never give up in anything they do.”

You can view Enweazu’s submission on Instagram at @ookslife.