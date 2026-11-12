Former VP denies all allegations of harassment in lawsuits from NAIT and current VP 

Gerard Hayes, NAIT’s former VP students and campus life, has officially denied all allegations of harassment against a former colleague.

Both NAIT and Clayton Davis, NAIT’s current VP students and campus experience, have filed lawsuits against Hayes for harassment. The suits allege that Hayes targeted Davis in “a sustained harassment campaign” that began shortly after Hayes was terminated in October 2024. NAIT and Davis’ statements of claim allege that Davis received “hundreds of unwanted emails, phone calls, text messages and physical deliveries” that Hayes was responsible for.

Both parties are requesting a permanent injunction against Hayes along with financial remedies. NAIT is seeking $150,000 in compensatory damages, and Davis is seeking $50,000 in general damages and $50,000 in punitive and aggravated damages.

In an earlier interview with the Nugget, Hayes denied the allegations. “I have not messaged him, I haven’t texted him, haven’t called him, or any of those NAIT execs.”

Gerard Hayes speaks to a crowd at Heritage Fest in 2023. Photo via NAIT

NAIT and Davis filed their statements of claim against Davis on June 25. On Sept. 29, Hayes responded to both, filing two statements of defence. The Nugget obtained both through a Court of King’s Bench record search.

Hayes ‘denies each and every allegation’

Both statements outline that Hayes “denies each and every allegation in the Statement of Claim and puts the Plaintiff to the strict proof thereof.”

The only thing Hayes admits to in the statements are that he resided in Alberta and was a NAIT employee, and that he was terminated on Oct. 24, 2024. In Hayes’ response to Davis’ allegations, Hayes also admits that Davis was involved in his termination, given Davis’ role as associate VP human resources at the time. RELATED: Meet NAIT’s new VP students and campus experience Clayton Davis speaks at a staff event in 2024. Photo via NAIT

Every other allegation, including that Hayes “unlawfully interfered with NAIT’s economic relations,” that he made any statements “that would tend to lower the reputation of the Plaintiff [Davis] in the eyes of a reasonable person” or that either NAIT or Davis “suffered any loss or damage, as alleged or at all,” were all denied.

Hayes requested the judge dismiss both cases, and if his case is successful, he requests that Davis and NAIT pay his legal costs. The Nugget reached out to NAIT, Davis and Hayes for comment. NAIT chose not to comment “out of respect for the legal process.” Hayes did not respond.

This article was originally published in our Nov. 4 print issue. Read it online here.

Feature image by Ashendra Wijesinghe/The Nugget