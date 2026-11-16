Some students taking online business courses at NAIT will be required to write their final exams on campus beginning in Fall 2026, a change the institution says is intended to create consistent assessment requirements across course sections.

According to information published by NAIT’s JR Shaw School of Business (JRSSB), final exam requirements will be determined “at the course level and will apply to all sections of the same course,” regardless of whether classes are delivered in person, live online or on demand.

The school says the change is intended to align final exam experiences across sections and support academic integrity. Not every course will require an on-campus exam, and courses assessed through projects, papers or presentations are not affected by the change.

What it means for online students

Ben Cooney, a business degree student in his final semester, said the requirement creates scheduling challenges for students who chose online learning. “My goal has been, from day one, essentially to try to get this degree remotely, if nothing else, to prove a point that I am incredibly productive working at home,” Cooney said. Cooney said that although he’s had a positive experience as a NAIT student, travelling to campus takes time away from studying and that flexibility is one of the main advantages of online courses. “It takes away flexibility. And one of the advantages of taking an online course is flexibility,” he said. Students who live more than 100 kilometres from main campus may be able to arrange an approved distance assessment site. Some students are open to the new approach. “I honestly appreciate them [in-person exams] because I’m tired of seeing students cheat their way through courses,” wrote one business student on the Ooks Life app. Cooney acknowledged academic integrity as a legitimate concern but questioned whether students need to attend campus when online exam monitoring software is available. JR Shaw School of Business poster displaying present students.

Photo by Cashton McGillivray/The Nugget

Moving forward

NAIT’s published guidance says students should check their class details in the MyNAIT portal when enrolling to determine whether their courses have on-campus final exams. Course syllabuses will also include exam information.

The school says final exam dates and rooms are expected to be available in MyNAIT approximately two weeks before the start of the term. Exams will take place during a coordinated assessment period, typically in the final week of the term.

Students who live more than 100 kilometres from main campus may be able to arrange an approved distance assessment site through NAIT Assessment Services. Requests must be made at least 14 days before the scheduled exam, and approval is not guaranteed.

“It takes away flexibility. And one of the advantages of taking an online course is flexibility.”

Students requiring academic accommodations can continue to work through NAIT Learning Services.

Outside of the JR Shaw School of Business office. Photo by Cashton McGillivray/The Nugget

Danielle Libunao, NAIT Students’ Association vice-president academic, said the JRSSB Academic Leadership team made the decision to reintroduce in-person exams. She said NAITSA was informed but was not involved in making the decision.

Libunao said she plans to work with NAIT’s director of academic advising to share student feedback and identify recurring concerns.

“What I’m doing at the moment is ensuring if there’s a really huge consistency of concerns around there, that there could be change implemented,” said Libunao, adding that she hasn’t seen this happen yet.

Students who have questions or concerns about the assessment changes can contact the Business Information Centre by visiting CAT301 or emailing businfo@nait.ca.

This article was originally published in our Nov. 4 print issue. Read it online here.

Feature image via NAIT