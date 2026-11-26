Canadian energy company Suncor has donated $25 million to NAIT, the polytechnic announced at a press conference on Nov. 25.

The donation, which is the largest donation NAIT has received and Suncor’s largest community investment, also came with naming rights of NAIT’s upcoming Advanced Skills Centre building for 15 years. The building will now be called the Suncor Advanced Skills Centre (SASC).

NAIT, Suncor leadership, government officials and industry partners gathered on the 8th floor of the T-building to celebrate the announcement.

Suncor president and CFO Peter Zebedee spoke to the importance of building a “pipeline of people ready to enter the workforce.”

“We could not do what we do without the support of skilled tradespeople,” said Zebedee.

By 2028, 700,000 skilled trades workers are expected to retire, says Employee and Social Development Canada. The Suncor Advanced Skills Centre will allow NAIT to train an additional 5,500 students per year, bringing the total number of skilled trades and technology students to 15,000.