Canadian energy company Suncor has donated $25 million to NAIT, the polytechnic announced at a press conference on Nov. 25.
The donation, which is the largest donation NAIT has received and Suncor’s largest community investment, also came with naming rights of NAIT’s upcoming Advanced Skills Centre building for 15 years. The building will now be called the Suncor Advanced Skills Centre (SASC).
NAIT, Suncor leadership, government officials and industry partners gathered on the 8th floor of the T-building to celebrate the announcement.
Suncor president and CFO Peter Zebedee spoke to the importance of building a “pipeline of people ready to enter the workforce.”
“We could not do what we do without the support of skilled tradespeople,” said Zebedee.
By 2028, 700,000 skilled trades workers are expected to retire, says Employee and Social Development Canada. The Suncor Advanced Skills Centre will allow NAIT to train an additional 5,500 students per year, bringing the total number of skilled trades and technology students to 15,000.
NAIT president and CEO Laura Jo Gunter thanked Suncor for their donation, saying it has helped turn the dream of the Advanced Skills Centre into a reality.
“Together, you are helping create opportunities for thousands of future students in strengthening Alberta’s workforce for generations to come.”
$5 million of Suncor’s donation will also help establish the Youth Pathway Fund, where high school students can gain dual credits towards an education at NAIT, which Gunter hopes will encourage young people to pursue a career in the trades.
The total SASC project cost is forecasted at $779 million, with the Government of Alberta funding 75 per cent of the project and NAIT responsible for the remaining 25 per cent. In May, the Government of Alberta announced $384 million over three years in funding towards the project. In 2024, the GoA invested $43 million over three years for pre-construction planning, bringing their total contributions so far to $427 million. NAIT’s portion, $196 million, will come from fundraising, real estate sales and reserve funds.
The building will be NAIT’s largest at over 600,000 square feet. 29 programs will find a home in the SASC, including those currently at NAIT’s Souch and Patricia campuses. The majority of the building will be dedicated to classroom space, with a collaborative space in the middle where students from different programs can work together on projects. The first cohort will start in Fall 2030.
Feature image by Alleah Boisvert/The Nugget