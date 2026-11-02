10 years of CAT: How did NAIT’s biggest building (so far) get here?

As the fall semester ramps up, NAIT students continue to roam the halls of NAIT’s biggest building on campus: the CAT building. Also known as the Feltham Centre, this year serves as one of its most noteworthy as we celebrate a whole decade with the “heart” of NAIT. But where did it all begin to get where we are now?

The CAT building, which stands for Centre for Applied Technology, is home to three academic schools, 57 classrooms and 45 labs and simulation environments, including the esteemed Centre for Advanced Medical Simulation.

CAT measures 555,000 square feet, and according to NAIT’s 2015-16 Annual Report, it serves as one of the largest buildings at a post-secondary institution in Canada.

A legacy of greatness

CAT stands alongside the NAIT outdoor quad, which hosts large outdoor events such as Nest Fest. To put it simply, CAT is a big deal.

As NAIT’s biggest project to date (until the Advanced Skills Centre is finished, that is), we acknowledge the history of CAT and its contribution to campus culture to this day.

So, where did it all start?

CAT began its initial construction on Aug. 29, 2013, when ground was broken to make way for the building. Construction lasted until the start of the 2016 fall semester, which is when it opened its doors for the first time.

Construction of NAIT’s CAT building. Photo via NAIT/Facebook

It’s the first building at NAIT to be awarded a LEED Gold Certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environment Design rating system as part of the school’s commitment to sustainability.

To this day, CAT houses over 5000 students who walk its vast, bright space, study in one of the many common spaces or connect with peers through activities or events hosted in the lobby.

Why is it called Feltham Centre? On Aug. 12, 2020, the building was renamed the Feltham Centre to honour NAIT’s sixth president and CEO, Dr. Glenn Feltham. He served as president from 2011-2019 and in this time launched several projects and initiatives, one being the CAT building as we know it. With a background in law and accounting, Dr. Feltham played a very big role in post-secondary education in Canada and Alberta’s economies. According to his bio, Dr. Feltham’s focus was on “relevance and responsiveness” and leading NAIT into one of the strongest polytechnic institutions as we know it. It makes sense that his namesake is one of the most important buildings at NAIT. Dr. Glenn Feltham. Photo via NAIT

The ‘heart’ of NAIT

Although it is far from the center, CAT remains the unofficial heart of NAIT. With access to countless amenities and resources such as the Student Service Centre, it’s only right that it’s one of NAIT’s pride and joys.

As a student myself, I’ve always gravitated towards CAT just because of the amazing study spaces and food spots it has. Sometimes you’ll even see vendors selling things or pop-ups giving away free stuff; it’s never a dull moment there.

Happy 10 years CAT, here’s to many more!

Feature illustration by Yewon Cha/The Nugget

This article was originally published in our Oct. 7 print issue. Read it online here.