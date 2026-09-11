Meet NAIT’s new VP students and campus experience

After more than two decades at NAIT, Clayton Davis has stepped into a new role focused on student experience. Davis was appointed NAIT’s vice-president, students and campus experience, effective July 1. He joined NAIT in 2005 and has held several leadership positions, including executive director of human resources and, most recently, interim vice-president, students, human resources and international.

For Davis, the new position brings together areas that he says have more in common than they might initially appear.

“At its core, it’s all about the people,” Davis said. “Human resources — people. Students — people.”

His previous experience in HR helped prepare him for the student-focused responsibilities of the position.

Focusing on student experiences

In 2025, Davis told the Nugget that the connection between HR and student services came down to relationships and understanding what people need. “It’s all people, human beings, relationships, relationships, relationships,” he said.

Davis said his role is largely about providing a “North Star” for the departments within his portfolio, setting a direction and helping the teams move toward it. He also oversees human resources and legal services, but Davis said the student experience is a big piece of his role, and he wants to make sure it’s “exemplary.”

“Explore, get connected, have fun.”

“We want you to have a great experience the moment you start thinking about NAIT to well after you’ve left the halls of NAIT … I want you to light up when you’re talking about your NAIT experience.”

Davis talking with a graduating student at NAIT’s 2026 convocation. Photo via NAIT

Davis also encouraged students not to wait until they are struggling deep into a semester before seeking help, pointing to resources such as the Writing Centre and services for international students.

“Don’t wait until you are in trouble. Don’t wait until you’re three quarters of the way through the semester. Don’t wait until your second year,” he cautioned.

Changes in NAIT leadership

Davis’ appointment comes after a period of change in NAIT’s leadership. Former vice-president, students and campus life Gerard Hayes left the institution in 2024, and the position remained vacant until Davis took on an interim role overseeing student experience in 2025.

The role now includes strategic leadership for student services and oversight of international, legal services and human resources. Davis is also currently involved in a lawsuit against Hayes. Davis alleges that Hayes subjected him to a sustained harassment campaign. Related: Former NAIT VP facing $250k in lawsuits for alleged harassment of former colleague Hayes has denied the allegations, which have not been proven in court. Both Davis and NAIT have declined further comment while the matter is before the courts. Despite the changes surrounding his position, Davis said he plans to remain closely connected to campus. “I like to be involved in everything,” he said, adding that he wants to see how students interact with the services NAIT provides and whether those services are actually helping them. For students starting the new school year, his advice is simple: “Explore, get connected, have fun. If you need help, ask soon, ask frequently.” Davis speaking at townhall. Photo via NAIT

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in our Sept. 9 print issue.

Feature image via NAIT