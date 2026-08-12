Former NAIT VP facing $250k in lawsuits for alleged harassment of former colleague

A former NAIT VP is the recipient of two separate lawsuits — one from NAIT, and one from Clayton Davis, NAIT’s newly appointed VP students and campus life.

NAIT and Davis both allege that Gerard Hayes, the former VP students and campus life, targeted Davis in a “sustained harassment campaign,” beginning shortly after Hayes’ termination in October 2024.

Hayes told the Nugget via phone that “nothing Clayton Davis does surprises [him], nor should it surprise anyone.”

NAIT is suing former VP, Gerard Hayes, for harassment of Clayton Davis, the institution’s current VP students and campus life. Photo via NAIT “I categorically deny what he is accusing me of. I have not messaged him, I haven’t texted him, haven’t called him or any of those NAIT execs.” In an emailed statement to the Nugget on Aug. 12, NAIT says that while the matter is before the courts, it would be “inappropriate” for the institution to comment at this time. “We respect the legal process and will not be providing additional comment while the court proceedings are underway,” wrote media relations strategist Veronica Jubinville on behalf of NAIT. Davis also told the Nugget via email that “out of respect for the legal process, it wouldn’t be appropriate for [him] to comment at this time.”

Cases allege ‘sustained harassment campaign’

Both NAIT’s and Davis’ statements of claim filed with the Court of King’s Bench on June 25 allege that Hayes was responsible for Davis receiving “hundreds of unwanted emails, phone calls, text messages and physical deliveries.”

The statements say Davis was involuntarily signed up for dating sites and sent messages from funeral homes and assisted living facilities based on false inquiries in his name. He was also reportedly sent unwanted items to his office, including “gun club memberships, bibles, religious materials, homosexual content, and political propaganda.”

Davis was also sent “multiple pizzas and a singular can of Coke (an item known to be a personal preference of Mr. Davis) during a NAIT Board of Governors meeting.”

Hayes also allegedly sent multiple text messages to a co-worker and “close colleague” of Davis, telling them to “watch your back” when Hayes learned the co-worker reported to Davis. Davis’ statement also alleges that Hayes called Davis “the snake” in the messages.

As the former associate VP human resources and legal services, Davis was involved in Hayes’ 2024 termination, according to both NAIT’s and Davis’ statements of claim.

Davis’ statement of claim alleges that Davis was also aware of “complaints against the Defendant and investigations of the Defendant’s conduct.” Hayes chose not to comment on what the complaints or investigations were regarding.

Initially, NAIT and Davis did not know who was responsible for the harassment, the statements say. To uncover the responsible party, NAIT undertook an investigation, including “determining the IP address of the individual” and “seeking a Norwich order from the relevant Internet Service Provider to identify the individual.” Both claims say that this investigation revealed Hayes “was responsible for the Harassment Campaign.”

NAIT’s claim argues that Hayes’ actions interfered with their business operations and that he “intended to harm or injure NAIT’s economic interests through his conduct.” It also claims that Hayes’ actions caused emotional distress in affected individuals, including Davis and other NAIT employees and directors.

Davis’ claim says that the harassment caused him harm, including “psychological harm and out-of-pocket expenses,” “emotional distress” and “professional reputational damage.”

Hayes has ‘so many good memories’ of time at NAIT

Hayes spoke positively about his time at NAIT, saying that he “absolutely loved” working at the polytechnic.

“I had an amazing time, so many good memories,” he told the Nugget.

His termination received attention from the NAIT Students’ Association, who posted in a statement on Nov. 4, 2024 that the association was “deeply disappointed by the sudden departure of Gerard Hayes.”

The statement highlighted NAITSA’s disappointment with NAIT’s communication to students regarding Hayes’ departure; they requested NAIT inform students immediately, but according to the statement, students were “left in the dark on decisions that directly affect their campus experience.”

Gerard Hayes, pictured at a staff event in 2024, “categorically denies” NAIT and Davis’ accusations of harassment. Photo via NAIT

The statement has since been removed from the NAITSA Instagram account and website, though it’s still live on their Facebook page and X account at the time of publication. NAITSA said in an emailed statement that the post was removed when they learned of the cases against Hayes.

“NAITSA does not want a previous organizational statement to be interpreted as taking a position on matters as they are now,” says president Lilly Houcher. She clarified that the team of executives has changed since that statement and the current executives were not involved in the discussions or conversations that led to posting it.

“At this point, the current Executive Council believes it is too soon for us to comment further on the ongoing legal proceedings, but will continue to follow the situation as it develops,” says Houcher.

The VP students and campus life position sat empty until August 2025, when NAIT appointed Davis to the interim role of VP human resources, students and international.

In July 2026, Davis was appointed VP students and campus experience.

Both plaintiffs requesting damages and an injunction

NAIT and Davis are seeking a permanent injunction against Hayes — an official court order that tells him to stop doing certain behaviours. NAIT’s injunction would demand Hayes no longer: communicate with anyone at NAIT without prior permission; threaten or harass anyone at NAIT himself, by agent, in the media or on social media; and visit NAIT premises.

Davis’ injunction seeks similar behaviours; the injunction would order Hayes to stop communicating with people while pretending to be Davis or on behalf of Davis, and to no longer contact, threaten or harass Davis.

NAIT and Davis are also seeking financial remedies. NAIT’s claim asks for $150,000 in compensatory damages, which are designed to put NAIT back in the position had the alleged action not occurred.

Clayton Davis, NAIT’s current VP students and campus experience, alleges Hayes sent him “hundreds of unwanted emails, phone calls, text messages and physical deliveries.” Photo via NAIT

Davis is seeking $50,000 in general damages and $50,000 in punitive and aggravated damages. General damages are compensation for non-monetary losses, whereas punitive and aggravated damages are additional damages designed to punish the defendant (punitive) and compensate for intangible injuries (aggravated).

He’s also seeking special damages related to the specific out-of-pocket expenses, which will be proven at trial.

At the time of publication, Hayes says he has not responded to NAIT and Davis’ lawsuit and that he plans to “get some help on this.”

Hayes told the Nugget he wasn’t certain when he was served with notice of the cases. “A month, maybe,” he says.

According to both statements of claim, Hayes’ response was required within one month if he was served outside Alberta, but in Canada. If he was served outside of Canada, he had two months from the date he was served to respond. If Hayes does not file within the appropriate time period, he “risk[s] losing the lawsuit automatically,” the statement says. Hayes reported he is currently living in Toronto.

The Nugget confirmed via a Court of King’s Bench search that as of the evening of Aug. 12, Hayes had not yet filed a Statement of Defence or Demand for Notice. None of the allegations listed in the statement of claims have been proven in court.

Editor’s note: The Nugget was unable to verify the exact date that Hayes was served with notice of both cases.

Feature image by Jasdeep Sadhra