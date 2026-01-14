Is AI teaching us or are we teaching it?

Over the past few semesters, I’ve noticed that some instructors are less available to discuss feedback and instructions on assignments.

And with AI ready at the push of the button, I’ve turned to it to explain instructions, give examples and even assist with grammar and formatting.

I’m sure I’m not the only one, but every time we use AI to teach us instead of speaking to an instructor, we’re losing our humanity.

Generative AI learns from us, and in turn, can help us with all sorts of things — things that other people can’t, won’t or maybe just don’t have time to. So, what makes AI so bad then? Don’t get me wrong, I saw Terminator, and I believe that will be our demise in the distant future.

But for now, it seems like we jumped too early into using AI for everyday things. We should still be teaching AI, not the other way around.

When we use AI to correct our grammar, our spelling or to explain something we did wrong in a paper, we lose the opportunity to connect with an instructor who may give us a more human insight into our mistakes. Receiving feedback is a crucial part of any workplace, and when we use AI to skip that process, we’re losing the connection that makes us human.

If an instructor graded you poorly but isn’t free to elaborate as to why, AI can show you how you might have made a mistake and can do it quickly. But that doesn’t mean that it should take the place of a teacher.

You can’t learn from AI’s experiences in an industry and create professional connections that help you get a job later. You can’t have a conversation with AI about why you chose to write a sentence in a particular way and convince it to give you extra credit. You certainly can’t get your grade reversed by talking to AI.

Artificial Intelligence is still artificial. So, how about we learn patience, wait for the teacher to respond and put some humanity back in the world before Arnold Schwarzenegger shows up?

