8 downtown Edmonton bars and restaurants I’d hate to lose

In a short amount of time, we’ve seen multiple downtown Edmonton restaurants and bars announce their closure. I live in central Edmonton and go out to eat and drink a lot. In fact, my partner and I joke about how good we are for the local economy… though we should probably cook at home more. But going out to eat is fun and convenient — and more importantly, it gives you a sense of community.

So, I get how devastating it feels when your favourite spot shuts down. It’s like losing a piece of your heart. Here are eight downtown or downtown-adjacent bars and restaurants I’d genuinely mourn as an Edmonton food (and cocktail) lover. Do my heart a favour and check these places out — I eat at all these spots regularly and would hate to lose them. Donburi King 11645 Jasper Ave This little Japanese restaurant tucked away on Jasper Ave never misses. Their tonkatsu curry is probably my most-eaten takeout meal of all time. Donburi King’s value is excellent — large portions and fair prices. I love their chicken wings with the Fat Man Little Kitchen saskatoon berry hot sauce. Donburi King also has a rewards system, and once a month they’ll do a random 15 per cent off day. It’s fun to get the text to my phone and know immediately what I’ll be having for dinner that night. Donburi King is an underrated Edmonton spot. Photo by Alleah Boisvert

Last time I was in, it was very busy, and I’m glad Edmontonians are finally catching on.

10140 104 Street NW

Another unassuming downtown spot, this Szechuan-style noodle soup joint on 104 Street is very special. The owner and the staff are from the Chongqing region of China, and they’re proud of their food — for a good reason. I love the homemade dumplings in a sweet, sour and spicy broth, and the noodle soups are delicious, but I like to order the dry noodles.

If you like spice, you’ll find these authentic, uniquely tongue-numbing Szechuan dishes satisfying.

Chef meat (pork) noodle soup Sour spicy dumpling soup Traditional Chongqing pork and yellow pea noodles

Photos by Alleah Boisvert

10383 112 St NW

Located across from MacEwan University, Saigon Taste has been bombarded with construction and break-ins. Despite these challenges, the owner, Loan, is always optimistic and recognizes the value her regular customers bring — so she treats them really well. Saigon Taste is always experimenting with new specials and putting a spin on their delicious Vietnamese food. At this point, I’ve tried most of the menu, but I love their coconut noodles, mango salad and beef stew.

Saigon Taste recently introduced a late night happy hour (open until midnight and serving food until 11:30 p.m.) and you have to try the pho poutine made with a pho broth gravy. Plus, the cocktails are also delicious and affordable.

Coconut noodles

Photos by Alleah Boisvert

10262 103 St NW

Speaking of cocktails, this is the one place in Edmonton you need to go if you love them. Honi Honi’s rum-based, high-proof cocktails are basically masterpieces and worth the higher price point. I’m convinced the Rum Barrel is the best cocktail in the city and you can’t tell me otherwise. Honi Honi uses high-quality ingredients and the bartenders are true professionals who will help you pick out the perfect drink.

This spot is small and has limited hours, but it’s top-notch and ideal for a good, strong drink in the heart of downtown Edmonton. Beware of the Zombie.

The Nugget’s senior editor, Alleah, enjoying some cocktails at Honi Honi Tiki Lounge.

8540 Jasper Ave

I’ll keep this simple, just like Rob’s menu. This Nashville chicken spot simply has the best chicken tenders in the city, and they pair it with the most delicious, tangy sauce. My mouth is watering just thinking about those huge, crispy tenders dunked in Hollywood sauce…

You won’t even regret spending $22 on two jumbo strips because they are that good.

10350 124 St

While not quite downtown, this ramen restaurant on 124 Street is still interesting; its location is notorious. In this spot alone, I’ve seen the closure of three different restaurants. Fortunately, Menya Mori doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

Menya Mori opened in October 2024 and is still going strong in this cozy lower level suite on 124 Street. Make sure to bring your own container for leftovers. Photo by Alleah Boisvert

The owner, Allen (you may know him as Kasey Ramen), is a passionate, innovative chef and draws inspiration from his trips to Japan. Menya values authenticity, but they also value creativity. This is apparent in their gentei or “limited” ramen dishes, which are fun to try. I think I’ve tried them all. From the regular menu, I recommend the addicting lemon shio. But if you ever get a chance to try a tsukemen feature — cold noodles dipped in hot broth — do it while you can.

Chinese New Year pop-up feature with homemade wontons Spicy tonkotsu ramen Feature duck tsukemen Lemon shio on Menya Mori’s opening day Lemon shio with tokusei (extra meat)

I knew all my ramen photos would come in handy one day. Photos by Alleah Boisvert

Kin 10425 121 St NW Another downtown-adjacent spot in a tricky location, Kin is nestled underneath the Made By Marcus in Edmonton’s Brewery District. While it is secluded, it’s too sexy to ignore; and it’ll probably really impress your date. But Kin’s atmosphere isn’t one that’s stuck-up or pompous, either. You’ll enjoy hanging out on the 70s-style couches, watching the bartenders craft cocktails and chat with guests. You can wear jeans here. You can even enjoy a burger here. And it’ll be the best burger you’ve ever had — because Kin uses freshly-ground chuck and cooks the patty to a nice medium-rare. Don’t even get me started on the cocktails. I like the Five Alive, Kashmiri Mango and Sgt. Pepper’s, but if you like to play it safe, Kin’s classic daiquiri is delicious. The Gardens YEG 10048 102 St NW I started going to The Gardens — formerly Hawkeye’s Too — before and after shows at The Starlite Room (another Edmonton institution I’d hate to lose) over ten years ago. Kashmiri Mango (left) and Banana Cream Pie (right) cocktails at the wood. Photo by Alleah Boisvert

I’ve had some fun times and met some fun characters at this not-so-little dive.

Now, The Gardens may not seem like anything special. It may seem like just another dive bar. But how many other bars offer classic arcade games, pool tables, karaoke, cheap beers, cheap food and even all-day breakfast? Oh, and their food is actually good. Sometimes they have a steak bite special that really hits.

Playing pinball with a cold one at The Gardens’ original location. Photo by Alleah Boisvert

To end this article on an optimistic note, The Gardens just opened a second location downtown. Right now, that means a lot. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the doom and gloom of constant complaints, but there are so many amazing bars and restaurants in Edmonton, and new ones are opening every month.

If you care about local businesses, the best thing you can do is give them a chance. You may just find your next tried-and-true that’ll make the trip to downtown worth it.

Feature image: Kin by Alleah Boisvert