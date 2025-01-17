Young people drinking less; new mocktail bar helping it happen

Data shows that more young people are choosing to limit their alcohol consumption through challenges like Dry January and easier availability of non-alcoholic options, and one local Edmonton business is reaping the benefits.

Andrew Paul, co-founderof the mocktail bar Spilt Zero Proof, said that Dry January—a global challenge where participants abstain from alcohol for a month— has improved their business and social interest. Spilt has been gaining traction for not serving alcohol, and instead focusing on alcohol-free imitations of popular cocktails or entirely new non-alcoholic drinks. Whereas other bars in Edmonton do offer non-alcoholic beverages as an option, Spilt only serves mocktails.

“This is our first year going through Dry January,” said Paul. “It’s been super busy; we’ve had lots of events that have booked with us. Our classes that we teach here every week are filling up and retail has also really picked up, even after the holiday rush.” Paul also described that during his first year of business, alongside his crew, they were just learning the ebbs and flows of the routine, but the increased business during January has encouraged them.

Paul said Gen Z makes up a “huge contingent” of their customer base, and it seems that young people are drinking less and less. A 2023 report from Statistics Canada said 67 per cent of those aged 18-22 “reported not drinking any alcoholic beverages in the past 7 days.”

“It is really interesting to see their drinking habits and their relationship with alcohol,” said Paul. “Compared to millennials, like myself, who grew up drinking way too much, way too often.”

The increase of online culture, Paul argued, is another reason why Gen Z may be drinking less. However, not only did he account for young adults attending his mocktail bar, but he also says that they attend because of their online presence associated with drinking. “That was a part of the culture that was so embraced and actually encouraged,” said Paul. “It’s really changing now with Gen Z in particular; so much of their lives are lived online and documented.”

“There’s a lot of risk for either yourself posting content that’s maybe a little unsavoury because you have too many to drink out at the bar that night, or someone else is recording you and posting that kind of content.”

Aside from offering a social space without alcohol, Paul and the Spilt team want to offer their customers a culinary experience. There are limited options for recreating alcohol-free versions of popular drinks, so Paul has been working with his team to create new types of mocktails. “When a mocktail or alcohol-free is trying to emulate an existing alcoholic cocktail, it is sort of like the equivalent of vegan bacon,” said Paul. “It’s never going to really hit the mark because they are completely different ingredients.” Spilt offers their version of things like a mojito, which includes alcohol-free Caribbean spiced rum and molasses bitters, but they also offer new drinks such as a Whoops-a-daisy, which features a elderflower and orange blossom liqueur, lemon, sparkling wine and tonic—all without alcohol. Pouring a shot of a non-alcohol spirit. Photo by Eugene Jacob

They also do more than serve drinks; Spilt hosts events and classes to create community and diversify their revenue stream. The mocktail scene is “still emerging,” which Paul said requires a different kind of education—especially when it comes to price. Many non-alcoholic options cost the same as their alcoholic counterparts, but Paul explained that the cost to remove alcohol can cost thousands. “So when people come and say, pick up a bottle, look at the price tag and it’s like ‘oh, this is $60, why is this $60.00 and no booze in it?’ They can be hesitant to drop their cash on that, which is totally understandable.” However, education—and samples—have helped Paul and the team educate their customers. “We’ve tasted them, so folks don’t have to do that,” he said.

Spilt Zero Proof is located at 11909 Jasper Avenue in downtown Edmonton. They are open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and stay open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Students can follow them via Instagram @spiltbar.