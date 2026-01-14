Wine tasting at Ernest’s: Cheese, cold cuts and learning ‘under the influence’

The “How To: Wine Tasting” event on Nov. 25 was hosted by Susan Lauder, an instructor with NAIT’s Hospitality Management program. In attendance were 22 students of different ages, programs and backgrounds. Some were wine enthusiasts, and some were just curious to learn the basics of wine tasting.

Lauder began with a lesson on wine production and the current wine-producing regions in the world. Not all that interesting to those who were eager to just begin tasting the wines, but it did provide a good backgrounder while the amiable wine server started pouring Sauvignon Blanc into the first of six wine glasses.

For those who have been to other wine tasting events, more often than not, Sauvignon Blanc is the first to be served. This is no coincidence. As far as wine tastings go, the sequence is from dry wines (of which Sauvignon Blanc is the most common one) to sweeter wines, and then from white wines to the more flavourful reds.

For each type of wine poured, the attendees were instructed to assess the colour of the wine against the white tablecloth before giving it a sniff to detect certain smells. Even the actual tasting involved a special technique that aerated the wine in the mouth through pursed lips as a way to improve the taste.