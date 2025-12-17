24-hour study space on campus? Keep dreaming, NAIT students

Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl depends on your nature. Early risers at NAIT can easily grab a seat in the library or enjoy the bright, open space of the NAITrium. But for students who study after dark, it’s a challenge. Once evening classes end and the campus starts to quiet down, finding a comfortable and reliable place to focus can be difficult.

I still remember my first semester at NAIT. My 6 p.m. to 9:50 p.m. microeconomics class ended just as most study spaces on campus were closing. By the time I packed up and left CAT, the study commons doors were locked and the hallways were almost empty. Studying late on campus often meant finding an empty hallway or heading home before the last train — not the most productive environment.

Many students at NAIT face the same struggle. We work during the day, take classes in the evening and manage assignments that don’t fit into “daytime hours.” For us, accessible study spaces at night aren’t a luxury; they’re a necessity. There are a few spots that stay open after regular business hours, but they’re few and far between.

One of the best resources that many students overlook is NAIT’s bookable study rooms. Through the MyNAIT Portal, students can reserve private or group rooms in different buildings across campus. I often booked one after class to finish assignments in peace. These rooms are quiet, comfortable and equipped with Wi-Fi, ideal for working on deadlines without distractions. Just keep in mind that campus closes at 10:30 p.m. at night.

If you’re looking for a cozy environment, the study lounge at U210 is another great spot, and it’s open until 10 p.m. — two hours later than the library on the third floor. It’s quiet, modern and comfortable, with sofa seats, movable tables and small enclosed pods that give you privacy when you need to focus. During exam season, it’s one of the best places to stay grounded while studying.

For those who need computers or printing, the computer commons in CAT and HP buildings stay open until 10 p.m. They’re convenient for students who rely on campus Wi-Fi or need to finish online quizzes after class.