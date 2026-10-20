Dying to work for Deadmonton

My entire life, I have wanted to work in a haunted house as a scare actor, so when I saw the ad to apply to work at Deadmonton, one of the city’s biggest haunted houses, I pounced.

I didn’t think much of it though; these things never actually pan out. How many people do you know that actually get this kind of gig? But I thought, “What the heck? Might as well try.”

So, I applied and included the experience and unique talents I have, and I got a call for an audition. It was a tough one as I was sick as a ghoul, but then I got the email that I got the job. My fate was sealed.

If you got it, haunt it

On my first day, I was nervous and trying to stay in my comfort zone. But the thing is, Deadmonton is demanding as an actor. It demands you go from totally normal human to full zombie in a single second. It demands you get creative, because if you want to do this, you have to do it all the way — otherwise, what’s the point?

Deadmonton scare actors in costume. Photos via Deadmonon Haunted House

So, since that first day, it has been a whirlwind of ghosts, ghouls, zombies and spooky new friends. We had to train and rehearse in the space, but at the time, the sets were still being built. So it was really about actors getting into their roles and people bringing the haunt together.

“They bust their butts making sure that each actor is perfectly placed for their abilities.”

During training, we were doing vocal warmups and one of them was a low hum. We did this in an area that echoes, like a hallway made of concrete. The only thing I could imagine was that those unfortunate souls building the sets must think we are some kind of cult.

Behind the screams

A spooky set at Deadmonton. Photo via Deadmonton Haunted House As the houses came together and I got my placement, I realized that this is more than just a fun opportunity. These people who put in all the effort to make this a reality are truly amazing. The actors and crew are hard, dedicated workers, and the managers are unbelievable in what they do. RELATED: Haunted dolls: From film to Fort Edmonton Park They bust their butts making sure that each actor is perfectly placed for their abilities, and the concepts make sense with who they’ve brought in.

It’s a hard job for them, and I know you will appreciate it like I have.

The Deadmonton website gives you all of the info, but if you want to check out this amazing feat of no less than 300 people, the tickets are worth the price. NAITSA Events and Explore Edmonton have partnered for two days of Deadmonton scares on Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.

These discounted tickets are sold out, but if you snagged one, I’ll see you there. But beware, it is 12+ and should be. It is scary, gruesome and you will love every harrowing second of it. So come see us, we’ve been dying to “meat” you.

Feature image via Deadmonton Haunted House