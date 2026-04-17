Time, connections and the inescapable farewell

With the academic year ending soon, the number of activities at the NAIT campus has seemingly increased dramatically. It’s as if clubs and offices are churning out as many events as they can to end the term with a bang.

If one were to look at things closely though, underneath all of it are mixed emotions: sadness, hope, regret, uncertainty and everything else. No doubt these feelings are tied to the fact that many students will soon say their goodbyes as they exit NAIT.

As a mature graduating NAIT student who has previously earned a university degree, I am familiar with this melancholic feeling attached to an impending departure. I have done this dance before, so I would like to share some thoughts I have about the transience of the post-secondary experience. Hopefully, this helps remaining students plan for a meaningful student life while they are still here. For many, one thing that is not apparent until it’s too late is that this whole post-secondary world is fleeting. Folks, the two to four years you spend working towards your diploma or degree will breeze through so fast that it will all be over before you know it. The sooner you realize this, the better you can strategize your stay at NAIT. Your time is finite, and that’s okay I’ve seen students just go through the motions in college and then realize in their final semester that they have not really done anything meaningful, so they go all out attending all sorts of activities …and then crash out towards the end, still feeling unfulfilled. On the other hand, there are those who involve themselves in everything from Day 1. They commit the common sin of spreading themselves out too thinly and end up suffering from early burnout. Look, it is simply impossible to do everything you want with your limited time. Although there is a wide variety of things you can do, NAIT is still a small and finite world. You will have to assess your own strengths and prioritize your non-negotiables over your “nice to haves.” There will be things that might interest you, but which you will need to pass up on. And you will have to make peace with that. Rafael Luis Flores is the Nugget’s 2025/26 Opinion Editor.

In my case, I used to be a mediocre college student, but here at NAIT, I suddenly found myself in the Dean’s Honour Roll in my first term. For someone who’s always had below-average grades, getting that kind of recognition is addictive. So I made a decision to prioritize my academics over everything else. No jobs, no clubs, no after-school hangouts. For a while, it felt amazing. The routine worked for me …until it didn’t. And this brings me to my next point.

Be fluid

Do not over-commit to just one path. Leave enough space for the possibility that you might change your mind. Because most likely, you will change your mind about things.

At some point, opportunities will open up and you will entertain possibilities that you could not have imagined before. Leaving enough space in your life will enable you to more easily adjust to new pursuits. When good grades no longer did it for me, I began to do volunteer work, and eventually I also got paying jobs in school.

Now, if it comes to a point where you are overwhelmed with all the possibilities that are open to you and you are unsure of what to focus on, I have a suggestion. Prioritize the paths that enable you to have meaningful connections with people. And here’s why.

Even fleeting friendships matter

Only around 10 per cent of the connections you make in post-secondary will still matter in 20 years’ time. My own experience with my old college connections was, in fact, closer to five per cent. The rest, for whatever reason, you will lose touch with, probably forever.

This might make it sound like the connections you make now are insignificant because most will not last. On the contrary, it is precisely because they are fleeting that they are important in the same way that mortality is exactly what makes life valuable.

I’ve had college friends who were with me at my lowest point, helped me make myself whole again and whom I swore I would have literally died for. But now I have not talked to any of them in years. I know where they are, and I know what’s happening in their lives. I just don’t have a role in it anymore. It’s no one’s fault. It’s a fact of life that sometimes people just grow in different directions. I am nevertheless thankful that I experienced their friendship at that point in my life when I needed it the most. I would have been in a much worse place had they not been in my life back then.

Be purposeful and unapologetic

If I were still as young as the average post-secondary student, I would have taken my own advice earlier in my studies here at NAIT and made the most out of what I consider my second chance at college. But at my age, I have responsibilities and concerns that limit my ability to make as many meaningful connections as I want. And I really do want to. There are people whom I wish I spent more time with.

But for the rest of you, this is your time. You will never again be as young and free as you are now. This current version of you just might be the you who would profoundly matter to the people around you. So…

Join that book club like you always wanted. Ask for advice from your favourite instructors. Bond with your classmates over drinks at the Nest. Volunteer with your friends at NAITSA. Be a peer mentor. Heck, maybe even tell that person you’re secretly in love with just how much they mean to you.

Do these purposefully and unapologetically, and regret nothing. These connections might not matter in 20 years’ time, but they are everything that matters now.

Good luck, and I sincerely wish you all the best.