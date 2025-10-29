Your guide to NAITSA’s volunteer opportunities

Looking at getting involved in volunteering here at NAIT? Here are some tips and insights on how to get started — and some available volunteer positions through NAITSA’s volunteer page and beyond.

If you’re looking to volunteer, a great place to start is to build your weekly schedule. Put in the times you are in classes, when you are scheduled to work, any other prior commitments you have and get them in one place. From there, it will help you to find the days of the week where you have time to give.

What’s your cause? There are so many volunteer opportunities available that it may be hard to narrow down which ones are right for you and your busy student schedule. If you’ve got time to give, think about the causes you value — like the environment, food security or education — to help you focus. Some volunteer opportunities can be found on the NAITSA website. NAITSA offers a variety of one-off events to volunteer at, but has also partnered with various organizations looking for general volunteers, like some listed below. A student talks to a representative from the Edmonton Folk Music Festival earlier this term at NAITSA’s Volunteer Fair. Photo by Ana Kostyrko

Teach VR, call bingo or host game nights with seniors

The Greater Edmonton Foundation (GEF) Seniors Housing is always looking for volunteers. Currently on the NAITSA website you can find positions like Oilers Watch Party Host, Virtual Reality Guide, Bingo Caller, Social Night Volunteer and even a general volunteer role where you can help develop, guide and carry out programming for Edmonton’s seniors. Whether it’s your passion for hockey or your ability to communicate technology use, GEF Seniors Housing would be happy to have you. Students can visit the website for more information on this organization’s work.

Deliver meals to those in need

Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people in need receive nutritious food. The NAITSA posting mentions that students can volunteer as little as twice a month, as long as they have a reliable vehicle.

This is an excellent opportunity for people who can navigate small talk, drive responsibly and deliver quality service with a smile. Students who are passionate about food security but not comfortable driving can keep their eyes peeled for other Meals on Wheels volunteer positions.

Coach youth sports Considering the steady increase of Edmonton’s population, there are a growing number of kids who do not have access to extracurricular sports. NAITSA is currently advertising an opportunity for students to coach soccer, volleyball and hockey with a few different local sports organizations. The Edmonton Immigrant Services Association needs people who are passionate about soccer and volleyball and who are willing to work with young kids to develop their athletic abilities after immigrating to Canada. Students grab snacks at the Volunteer Fair. Photo by Ana Kostyrko

Head to their website to learn more about their organization. If hockey is more up your alley, the Hockey Super League is looking for Athletic Trainers to support kids on the ice.

Build houses or stock shelves

Habitat for Humanity breaks down the barriers to home ownership, making it accessible to those who are less fortunate. Their team constructs houses through purchased and donated materials to provide affordable housing for struggling families. They always need people who are willing to put in the work to construct these houses. Not the builder type? Do not fret, Habitat for Humanity also needs volunteers to help run and manage the stores across the Edmonton region. There are tons of different volunteer positions to apply for on their website.

Mentor young people and be a friend

This volunteer-based group focuses on pairing youth with a mentor they can look up to. Did you know there is a shortage of youth mentors across Canada? Currently, this organization is unable to pair all their “littles” to a mentor; in April 2025, there were 500 kids waiting for a match in Edmonton. This staggering number shows the need for more role models to help give guidance to youth — and post-secondary students can be great mentors. Since these volunteer roles revolve around working with kids, the application process can take a while, but a rewarding experience with Big Brothers Big Sisters Edmonton & Area is worth it.

What students can expect in return

Volunteering can be fulfilling and fun. “It is a great way to immerse yourself in the post-secondary experience, and create a community on campus,” says Lauren Beatty, NAITSA’s Volunteer Coordinator. Beatty says it is also an excellent way to “be more involved and create memories … without too much commitment.”

As well, NAITSA utilizes an “involvement record” to illustrate student involvement. If you volunteer more than 10 hours, you begin your journey on NAITSA’s Volunteer Experience Path. Each tier has rewards, badges and a certificate to boost your NAIT involvement record (and your resume). In addition to the tiered rewards, you will also be entered into prize draws every semester.

Looking at a cause not offered through the NAITSA portal? Ask the organization if they can provide a letter of service to give to NAITSA and they can update your involvement record that way.

Make the most of your time here at NAIT and give back to those in need. For more information on NAITSA volunteer opportunities, check out their volunteer page.