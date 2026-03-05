The NAIT Nugget won two national student journalism awards in Vancouver last month. The John H. McDonald Awards for Excellence in Student Journalism, better known as the JHMs, recognize student journalists from across Canada.

The JHMs are presented by the Canadian University Press (CUP), a non-profit organization owned by member publications at Canadian universities, colleges and polytechnics. CUP received almost 600 submissions for this year’s awards, which were judged by a team of volunteer journalists.

The Nugget was shortlisted for three JHM awards in total — Science Reporting, Opinion Writing and Investigative Reporting.

Crash, bleed, repeat: Healthcare students rehearse for real life by Blair Garneau, an article published online and in the April 2025 print issue, was shortlisted for the Science Reporting award. Garneau reported on NAIT’s Centre for Advanced Medical Simulation, a training facility for health sciences students unique to NAIT. Smoking my life away by Sanjiyven Alfred Joseph, the Nugget’s former entertainment editor, was shortlisted for the Opinion Writing award. The article was published in the March 2025 print issue and is an emotional piece about Joseph’s identity as a smoker. Procurement rules bypassed in $25k washroom renovation for NAIT President by Josh Gwozdz, Alleah Boisvert and Amy St. Amand was shortlisted for the Investigative Reporting award. The September 2025 article was a team effort by the Nugget’s editorial team and outlined a 2023 incident in which NAIT sidestepped procurement processes to soundproof Laura Jo Gunter’s private washroom on the seventh floor of the T-building. Documents and emails in the article were acquired last spring by Nugget staff through Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIP) requests. It was the first time the Nugget had used FOIP to acquire information for an article. At the JHM Awards Gala in downtown Vancouver on Feb. 14, Procurement rules bypassed in $25k washroom renovation for NAIT President won silver in the Investigative Reporting Award category. Smoking my life away won gold in Opinion Writing. Though the Nugget has submitted for JHMs in the past, this was the first recorded time the 62-year-old campus newspaper was shortlisted for — and won — a JHM award. (Editor’s more: Two JHM awards!!) The Nugget’s Alleah Boisvert (left) and Amy St. Amand (right) holding up awards. Photo by Pia Vistro

The JHMs take place on the same weekend as NASH, a three-day national student journalism conference. This year, the Capilano Courier hosted NASH88 at Capilano University in North Vancouver from Feb. 13 to 15.

In 2024, the Nugget hosted NASH86 at NAIT and the JHM Awards Gala in downtown Edmonton.

To view all of the 2026 JHM award winners and shortlist, visit CUP’s website at cup.ca/previous-winners.

Feature photo via Capilano Courier