Procurement rules bypassed in $25k washroom renovation for NAIT President

In 2023, NAIT spent $25,300 to soundproof the private washroom of President and CEO Laura Jo Gunter and adjoining hallway, according to documents obtained by the Nugget through a May 2025 Freedom of Information request. The documents also showed that NAIT’s procurement procedures were not followed when completing the job.

NAIT’s executive offices and the President’s private washroom are located on the seventh floor of the T-building; the entire floor was converted to executive offices in 2019. In 2023, renovations were done to address what NAIT called “deficiencies from the original renovation.” The renovations included turning a former meeting room into a new office and improvements made to “enhance the sound barrier between the washroom and surrounding areas,” NAIT said in an email in December 2024. “This includes the washroom in the President’s office, the corridor between the washroom and meeting room, and in the meeting room.”

On Aug. 20 of this year, NAIT stated through email that sound travel between the renovated areas “posed a concern for the confidentiality of discussions, including in-camera sessions during Board meetings,” and the renovation was to “fix sound travelling in both directions between the conference room and the adjacent bathroom/office.”