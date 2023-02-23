Love of the game: Board Game Club at NAIT feature

Board games have been part of human history for millennia. One of the oldest is an ancient Mesopotamia two-player race strategy game known as “The Royal Game of Ur” which dates back to sometime around 2600-2400 B.C. NAIT is no exception to the ancient tradition of board games–the Board Game Club is one of NAITSA’s most active clubs, with weekly meetups in person and online.

Bao Nguyen, a Digital Media and I.T. Program student, became the club’s first president. “My whole thing was [that] I was really surprised there was not one that already existed at NAIT.”

The club took a short hiatus from in-person games during online classes, but Nguyen emphasized the importance of gathering in-person. “Getting back in, I did want to have a place for others to connect over a shared activity. I love board games so much. So it was an obvious thing for me to put in the effort and get it going for everyone. We got a really healthy group of people, so I am happy.”

Photos by Fraser Sockett

For those who can’t make it in person, the club offers an online option on Saturday nights, as Nguyen wants to remain flexible. “Some of us still play online. We particularly play on a platform called tabletop simulator. We are reaching out to make that official and so people can gather and know that time is spent for us to play.” The Tabletop Simulator is a platform that can be bought on Steam. A single copy is $22, or a four pack is $66, with content add-ons ranging from $5-$15.

Nguyen also mentioned a website called Board Game Geek that he says is an important resource for gamers. “It’s one of the most amazing sites for anyone into the hobby. It’s a main forum, really, but a collection of reviews, ratings, and popularity contests. It’s kind of the main hub for people in the gaming space. If you have any rule questions or need help finding recommendations.” The site also gives a brief history of any board game, how many players can play, how long it takes to play a game and more.

The club has a wide variety of games with varying difficulties, including accessible games for less experienced players. The club currently has an ever-growing roster of 80+ games.

The Board Game Club meets every Friday in CAT142 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m, or online on Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information is available on Ooks Life. They also have a link to an active and friendly discord server on their Ooks Life page.