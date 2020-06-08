Pride Celebrations Moved Online To Comply With Social Distancing Guidelines

By Karlie Mickanuik

June is pride month and normally this month is filled with Pride parades and other celebrations to honour the LGBTQ2S+ community. However, with social distancing measures in place due to COVID-19 pride is going to look a little different in Edmonton this year.

The Fruit Loop Society of Alberta is an Edmonton based, volunteer-run, non-profit organization based around the LGBTQ2S+ community. Fruit Loop usually holds a pride event every year at the end of Edmonton’s pride week but in order to comply with social distancing guidelines, they have moved some of their events online.

In a typical year there would be a street party highlighting local businesses, charities and local entertainment to celebrate pride month. Also, all proceeds from this event go towards creating a safer Edmonton for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Fruit Loop has also teamed up with the Edmonton 2 Spirit Society. E2S is also a non-profit organization working to re-establish, support and enhance the traditional roles of Two Spirited Indigenous people. Two Spirited refers to an Indigenous person who identifies as having both a masculine and a feminine spirit. Within an Indigenious community, these people are seen as sacred and closer to the spirits and Creator. The E2S aims to re-establish strong cultural practices for Two Spirited people in Edmonton.

The celebrations have now been moved to online and are free of charge. Fruit Loops will be holding a live stream that anyone can join from the Starlight Room in Edmonton and will feature multiple speakers and entertainers.

Multiple drag queens, burlesque dancers and clowns have been announced as entertainers for the event and are Edmonton based and perform in the city.

Pride at Home is scheduled for June 13 from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Join the Facebook group for more information on the entertainers and access to the live stream link when it is posted.