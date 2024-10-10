4 low-cost therapy options for students

This article was originally published in the Oct. 9 print issue. Read it here.

As school rolls back into session, student expenses mount, and schedules are filled to the brim. The stressors of life are challenging and different for everyone, whether they are financial or emotional. If you’re finding yourself overwhelmed by the hustle and bustle of balancing your commitments, it’s important to know that you are never alone.

Counseling and therapy can provide the tools necessary to learn and effectively deal with stress in your life. It’s reassuring to have someone to talk to that will ease you through challenges and supply guidance. Unfortunately, counseling has become quite expensive. The Psychologists’ Association of Alberta recommends charging $220 per session!

What if there was a way to access this support without the elevated cost? There are solutions that can help you make it through this tough seasonal transition period so that you can grow into your best self this semester. Here are four low-cost therapy options that won’t break the bank.

1. Accessible services on campus

NAIT offers no-cost counselling services for all students and staff. All sessions are personalized to fit the needs of every individual as NAIT prioritizes a culture of diversity, inclusivity and respect. Appointments can be scheduled through the MyNAIT Student Portal. There is an option for in-person or virtual meetings with appointment times available throughout the day, even morning and evening periods. Urgent and same-day appointments are available when requested. Through your NAITSA benefits, you can also access myWellness, a platform that offers mental health assessments and low-cost online counselling. NAITSA also offers Peer Support, where you can talk to highly-trained students about mental health.

2. CMHA drop-in sessions

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) provides many resources and opportunities to aid with all aspects of mental health and well-being. The Drop-In Single Session Counselling program is a no-cost therapy session offered to all individuals, regardless of situation. The sessions are held at multiple locations across the city including select Edmonton Public Library locations and support centers like SAGE, PRIDE and The Family Centre. Times are flexible and a full schedule is available on the CMHA webpage.

3. Sliding-scale sessions

There are several clinics in Edmonton that offer sliding-scale pricing for therapy. Prices are often based on household income, though some clinics have sponsors and are able to offer group sessions for free. Momentum Counselling Services offers single sessions or brief ongoing therapy from $40 to $200, depending on income. Find a sliding-scale therapist near you using the Affordable Therapy Network—a website dedicated to connecting Edmontonians with lower-cost rates for mental health support.



4. Betterhelp online therapy

What’s unique about this platform is that there are four communication methods available to suit diverse needs and preferences. You can communicate with a therapist through messaging, live chats, video conferencing and audio calling. The level of accessibility is off-the-charts as sessions can be anywhere and anytime. BetterHelp also helps you match with a therapist that may be more suited to discussing specific topics related to you. Sessions on BetterHelp are not as affordable as some other options in this article, but they still start at a lower cost than comparable therapy services.

It’s important to utilize the services available to you to get help when you need it. Always prioritize your mental health and don’t be afraid to reach out for support.

If you ever need an immediate connection, reach out to Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868 or the CMHA Crisis Line at 9-8-8 for assistance 24/7.

