NAITSA hosting first-ever Desi Night at the Nest

One month has passed since school started. Students are already busy with work, events and other activities. However, this is the perfect time to add another event to their calendars. For the first time, NAITSA is hosting Desi Night—a south-asian themed event featuring music, dancing, games, and more.

Organized by NAITSA Events, Desi Night will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the Nest. Tanroop Mahal, Ooks Life Promotions Coordinator, wanted to “do something different.”

“Obviously there’s a huge, huge South Asian community at NAIT, so I thought, why not capture them and do something with them?”

The event will feature traditional South Asian dances such as the Bhangra and Garba, which will be performed by the Indian Fusion Cultural Club and Punjab at NAIT. Along with the performances, attendees can enjoy music provided by a DJ, karaoke sessions, and prizes from the event sponsor, the Universal Radio Network. Students can also order samosas and hummus- exclusive menu items made specifically for Desi Night, Mahal explained.

“I just want our community to be proud by how far we came. You know, in general, I think South Asian music or South Asian culture has been evolving so much,” said Mahal.

The event is set to fill up, so students should arrive early if they want a spot. “We have over 140 people coming, which is a record breaker at the Nest,” said Mahal.

But the event isn’t just for South Asian students. Mahal emphasized that all NAIT students should check out Desi Night. “I just want to say that if you are a person that is not part of the South Asian community and you want to still come to the event, please come to the event,” added Mahal.

Cover Photo: A student dancing during NAIT Heritage Fest in 2023. Photo via NAIT Content Collective