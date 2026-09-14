Nest announces reopening date after temporary closure

After carbon monoxide forced a temporary closure in the Nest’s first week of opening, the campus bar plans to reopen on Sept. 21.

A statement posted on NAITSA’s Instagram says that they’ve done “a tremendous amount of work” to get the eatery ready, including installing new cooling equipment. “We’re grateful to NAIT and everyone who has worked with us to get to this point, and especially to our Nest team for their patience and commitment throughout the closure,” the statement says.

The kitchen underwent renovations over the summer to address longstanding concerns with heat and ventilation, NAITSA says. While the City of Edmonton reviewed and approved the work in late August, the Nest still faced issues with heat.

On Sept. 3, the Nest closed after carbon monoxide was detected in the kitchen and two staff members were transported to the hospital as a precaution. NAIT informed the Nugget via email that both staff members were released the same day.

The Nest is operated by the NAIT Students’ Association and is located in S110 on NAIT’s Main Campus. The typical opening hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. It is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Feature image via NAITSA