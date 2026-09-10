New platform centralizes NAITSA volunteer opportunities

NAITSA will be using a new platform that aims to make it easier for students to find volunteer opportunities and get involved on campus.

Vome, an online volunteer management software, was introduced to students in mid-August and brings NAITSA’s volunteer opportunities into one place. Before Vome, opportunities were hosted through Ooks Life, Google Forms, newsletters and word-of-mouth.

“The goal of Vome is to centralize all of NAITSA’s volunteer opportunities in one spot,” said Lauren Beatty, NAITSA’s volunteer and engagement manager.

NAITSA went through a procurement process to research different volunteer management platforms and conduct demos before choosing Vome. Students also tested the platform before its launch, going through different scenarios and providing feedback.

Beatty said student experience was considered throughout the selection process, along with factors such as cost and ease of use.

“We tried to consider what would give students the best experience and the best way for them to get involved on campus,” she said.

Students interact at NAITSA’s 2025 Volunteer Fair event. Photo by Ana Kostyrko/The Nugget One goal of the new platform is to remove some of the barriers students faced when looking for volunteer opportunities. Beatty said having one place to find opportunities could also encourage students who have not volunteered before to get involved. “It really brightens your campus life and enhances your experience.” “We’re hoping that’ll also get some new students who might not have been interested in volunteering before,” she said.

When in Vome, do as students do

Vome will also connect with Ooks Life, NAITSA’s events and campus life platform. Beatty said opportunities will be posted to both platforms, allowing for better attendance tracking.. This would help students receive credit for opportunities that may not have been tracked on Ooks Life in the past.

NAITSA’s Volunteers organization on Ooks Life has just under 500 members, according to Beatty. There are usually several volunteer opportunities each week, with more available during busy periods such as September and October.

Students who want to join Vome must first join the NAITSA Volunteers organization on Ooks Life. They will then receive an email invitation to claim their Vome account and set a password.

NAITSA hopes the new platform will increase the number of students who volunteer and encourage students to stay involved throughout their time at NAIT.

Edmonton Food Bank at NAITSA’s Volunteer Fair. Photo by Ana Kostyrko/The Nugget

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in the Nugget’s September 2026 print issue. Read it online here.

Feature image by Mathieu Durnford/The Nugget