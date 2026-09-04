The Nest ‘temporarily closed’ after carbon monoxide detected

Editor’s note: This article, originally published on Sept. 4 at 10:54 a.m., was updated with additional information from NAIT on Sept. 4 at 2:46 p.m.

Students arriving at The Nest Eatery Thursday were met with a temporary closure. A post on the NAIT staff portal Thursday afternoon said the closure came after an incident involving “what appeared to be heat-related symptoms” and the detection of carbon monoxide in the kitchen.

Two members of The Nest team were transported to hospital as a precaution following the incident. In a media release the evening of Sept. 3, NAITSA, who operates the campus bar, said “the immediate incident has been addressed and there is no ongoing emergency.”

In an email statement from NAIT on Sept. 4, the Nugget was informed that the two affected kitchen staff were “released the same day and are doing well.” The update also said that additional ongoing measures are in place to monitor the carbon monoxide, including “monitoring by an industrial hygienist.”

After reopening for the fall semester earlier in the week, the kitchen experienced excessive temperatures during the first three days of operation. According to NAITSA, the kitchen has had longstanding concerns with heat and ventilation, despite significant work completed by NAIT over the summer to address those issues. The Sept. 4 statement clarified that the completed work was reviewed by the City of Edmonton and an occupancy permit was issued on Aug. 21.

NAITSA is now working with NAIT facilities management and development and technical professionals to determine the source of the carbon monoxide and assess the kitchen’s ventilation and exhaust systems.

Students and staff who were at The Nest and are feeling unwell are advised to contact 811.

The Nest will remain closed until the investigation is complete and NAITSA is confident the space is safe to reopen. No reopening date has been announced.

Feature image by Roy Raphael Navarro/The Nugget