Nest at NAIT wins again

For the 10th time, NAIT’s campus bar has taken home the Best Bar None (BBN) award for Best Campus Bar. The Nest Eatery team received the title at the 16th awards ceremony, where nightlife organizations are celebrated for meeting BBN’s criteria for service, safety and operations.

87 venues in Edmonton received their accreditation, and a panel of judges chose 11 in various categories to receive awards for going above and beyond.

Michelle Dirksen, General Manager of the Nest, is overjoyed at the win — but it’s not just hers. She emphasized that this award is a “team win.”

“It’s the front of house employees and the back of house employees who worked tirelessly to achieve this together,” she says.

Dirksen was off for a large portion of the year due to an injury, so seeing her team get recognized means even more.

“I like to think that the team was hungry for this. So, every department, even in my absence, stepped up in their own way to make it happen.”

BBN is a voluntary accreditation program with a goal of “reducing alcohol-related harms by raising the standards of licensed premises and building positive relationships among all stakeholders.”

After following a checklist to ensure safe practices, establishments will undergo an assessment. They must meet all mandatory objectives, and meeting bonus criteria will make them eligible to win an award.

Dirksen feels the win demonstrates the culture of “accountability, learning and supporting each other” that the Nest has built.

“It motivates us to stay committed to responsible service and outstanding guest experiences,” she says.

Visit the Nest in S112 before they wind down for the semester. From Dec. 13 to 19 they will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, and close on Dec. 20. They’ll reopen on Jan. 8, 2026 and resume regular hours.

