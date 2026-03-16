Domestic tuition and mandatory fees to increase in 2026/27

NAIT has increased domestic tuition for 11 programs and 29 apprenticeship programs. The 2026/27 domestic tuition increase was approved by NAIT’s Board of Governors on March 3.

NAIT’s VP Academic, Peter Leclaire, says the increases will “maintain the standard of education students and industry partners expect.”

“Revenue from these increases will help offset rising delivery costs, allowing NAIT to sustain the quality of instruction, technology, labs and hands-on training that are essential to student success,” says Leclaire in an emailed statement.

The total increase is in line with Alberta’s tuition framework, which sets the cap for an overall two per cent tuition increase.

94 programs saw no change in tuition rates, while others varied in changes. 10 programs received up to a 10 per cent increase and 29 apprenticeship programs increased up to 7.2 per cent. Bachelor of Business Administration’s tuition also received a two per cent per-credit increase.

Programs with domestic tuition increases

Non-instructional fees increase 40 per cent, no new fees added

Students will also see changes in their Mandatory Non-Instructional Fees (MNIFs). The OneCard & U-Pass Support fee was eliminated, leaving just the Athletics and Recreation fee and the Student Technology fee.

Both fees increased, and the total amount went up 40 per cent from last year. No new fees were added. MNIFs cover services above tuition, like NAIT’s makerspace, loanable technology and recreation and fitness classes. Students are unable to opt-out.

Fall/Winter (2025/26) Fall/Winter (2026/27) Spring/Summer (2025/26) Spring/Summer (2025/26) Apprentice/Week (2025/26) Apprentice/Week (2026/27) Recreation & Athletic fee $132.88 $170.00 n/a n/a $8.86 $11.34 Student Technology fee $47.00 $90.00 $23.50 $45.00 $3.13 $5.99 OneCard Support fee $6.46 Eliminated $3.23 Eliminated $0.54 Eliminated Total fees $186.34 $260.00 $26.73 $45.00 $12.53 $17.33

NAIT met with NAITSA five times over five months to discuss and get feedback on the MNIF increases. However, NAITSA President Lilly Houcher says the student association doesn’t support this year’s increases and that their feedback wasn’t heard. “At the end of the day, these increases are unaffordable and excessive,” she explains.

“We advised for no increases, and both were increased by significant and substantial amounts. It’s unsustainable for students.”

NAIT told the Nugget the fees “still remain below full cost recovery,” though this year’s increase brings them closer. MNIFs were not increased in 2025/26.

“While we consult with NAITSA executives on all tuition and fee decisions to ensure the student voice is heard, the final decision rests solely with the institution,” says Leclaire in a statement to the Nugget.

Feature image via NAIT





