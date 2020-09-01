NAITSA Senate And Presidential Nominations Now Open

By Scott Zielsdorf

Nominations are now open for the 2020-2021 NAITSA student senate election and the executive council by-election for a new president.

Students have until Sep 28 to nominate themselves, or someone they know for the role of student senator or executive council president.

The presidential by-election was supposed to be completed last semester, but complications brought on by COVID-19 had it postponed. Despite the fall semester being an almost entirely virtual experience, the role of NAITSA’s president is still as important as ever.

The president serves as the official spokesperson for the student body. With responsibilities that range from leading council meetings, to acting as the primary liaison to NAIT’s administration. The role of president remains crucial even within a virtual school environment, as does the entire executive council.

The role of NAITSA’s student senate has not been diminished. The senate is still meeting regularly to vote on important issues that directly impact NAIT students. Decisions made by the student senate will affect students well past the current COVID-19 reality, such as the upcoming 2021 referendum of NAIT’s U-Pass program.

NAIT’s new virtual climate presents student representatives with a unique opportunity to shape the future of the NAIT student experience for years to come. An entirely online senate additionally provides a chance to develop remote coordination and team-building skills, which could prove incredibly useful in an increasingly virtual reality.

Nomination packages for both roles are available online to interested students, with nominations closing at 4 p.m. on Sep 28, 2020.

Aspiring candidates should visit https://elections.naitsa.ca/ for all the details regarding the upcoming elections. The virtual present, and the not-so-virtual future could be in your hands.