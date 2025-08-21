NAIT EDI office renamed to Centre for Community and Belonging

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) has become a controversial topic over the last decade. And while global politics polarize the subject further, decisions being made closer to home brought some of those global concerns to NAIT.

The University of Alberta renamed their EDI office in January this year, while NAIT quietly changed theirs in May. Visitors to NAIT’s former EDI page online now see the words “Centre for Community and Belonging.” CCB Manager Daley Laing says the decision to rename the office is part of a larger strategy, not a concerning trend.

“The goal of this name change is actually to make our work more approachable and more engageable,” says Laing. “It isn’t about EDI going anywhere. This is about actually making it more possible and more meaningful for students to connect with us.”

Part of the CCB’s commitment to NAIT is ensuring students and staff feel safe to be themselves on campus no matter what. Laing says the new name encompasses what they do better than just EDI does.

“Equity, diversity and inclusion set a very clear idea of what we’re doing, and we’re still doing it. But this actually opens up the door,” says Laing. “EDI is going nowhere. Equity, diversity is still here. We’re still doing the work, you’ll see the strategy still on the website. It was more the sense of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion can feel like jargon. It can be challenging for different communities, different people to connect with.”

James Wiebe, a NAIT business student and President of the NAIT chapter of the Trans Equality Society of Alberta, echoed Laing’s sentiment.

“Really, it’s more of a name that expresses what they are, not the strategies that they use to be what they are,” says Wiebe. “But at the same time, I understand where people might get nervous.”

After the switch at the U of A, a student wrote an editorial in their campus paper, the Gateway, expressing worries that the name change signalled a move away from EDI. But Laing notes NAIT’s name change would have happened one way or another to accommodate more people making use of the office’s services.

“The name change is happening across North America, but it was already brewing in the sense of how do we better connect with international students? How do we better connect with students who maybe see EDI and associate it with other things?”

Laing spent over a year talking to students and stakeholders about making the office more accessible and less hidden by policy or jargon. However, Laing says the decision to rename the EDI office was their own.

“It definitely was led by our office with very clear communication from leadership, senior leadership in those conversations that equity, diversity, inclusion is going nowhere,” says Laing. “We just put a bigger umbrella above it, which to me is great.”

Laing adds students and staff most impacted by the name change were informed ahead of time to avoid confusion or potential interruption of services.

“Those who would be most impacted by the worry of like ‘wait, is EDI going somewhere?’ were already in the loop.”

NAITSA VP Internal Teaira Current says the name change is a surface level one, advocating for proper messaging to inform students and staff the centre remains committed to enhancing the NAIT community.

“Regardless of a name change, it’s still the same centre where they can find these resources and where they can find the sense of community and belonging there,” says Current. “As long as the essence of it stays true and it’s in front of everybody and they know where to go, I think that is the most important part of that.”

Laing acknowledged NAIT’s lack of initial publicity regarding the name change, saying the CCB plans to launch an awareness campaign called “Your Story, Your Space” in October once students have had time to adjust to the new school year.

“The focus of everything pointing at students for the next year is like, come to our centre. Even when we’re at Service Fair and CAT, if you bring your flyer here, you get a treat, so that people come to our space and come into the space.”

The CCB is located in room E134 on campus, near the Nîsôhkamâtotân Centre and the gym. The office used to be located in NAIT’s administration building, away from most students. Laing hopes a student-centered location will help turn the thoroughfare into an area where students feel safe and comfortable sharing their experiences.

“The room change is going to be massive. Like already we get so much more people traffic and engagement and that sense of this turning the E hallway into a vibrant student hallway.”

Laing encourages students to visit the CCB during their office hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. “I really want students to feel like they can come and chat with us. That’s why we have an open door,” says Laing.

Ultimately, while the EDI name has changed, their services have expanded and their goal remains offering support for all populations at NAIT. Students can learn more about the Centre for Community and Belonging by following them on Ooks Life, stopping by E134 or attending their Open House on Oct. 8.

Feature image via Amy St. Amand