Making Spirits Bright Around 124th Street Area

By Alleah Boisvert

Rearing for some Edmonton-style winter festivals after the first snowfall last week? The 124th Street community is preparing for some festive fun this Saturday during the All Is Bright Festival, which is free for everyone and taking place at Helen Nolan Park and throughout the rest of the neighbourhood.

Festivalgoers can look forward to Christmas lights, live music, street performances, face painting, and tons of other activities and events, emceed by Matt Debeurs of CISN Country. There will even be an appearance from Santa Claus himself during the festival’s light-up ceremony.

South of the eye-catching lights at Helen Nolan Park, the High Street Business Square at the other end of 124th Street will be featuring live music by saxophonist Jeff Hendrick with hot chocolate samples from Café Versailles to keep the hands warm. Although the weather is looking mild for the weekend, there will be heaters and firepits around the festival area to keep the rest of your body warm (the onsite Beer Gardens might also help with this, too). For updates about the weather for the festival, check out The Nugget’s weekend Weather Report and keep an eye out on our Instagram stories.

As a new feature this year, All Is Bright will have an Indigenous Pavilion at 124th Street and 103rd Avenue featuring Indigenous artists and performers, Fort Edmonton Park, the Metis Nation of Alberta, and an Indigenous Art Market, perfect for anyone seeking a special locally made gift for an artsy loved-one.

124th Street is quickly becoming a trendy destination for dining, arts and culture, and shopping. Festivalgoers enjoying All Is Bright can squeeze some early Christmas shopping in at one of the many shops and vendors in the area, some of which will be open later than usual for the event. Businesses participating in the event include Meuwly’s, Art of Charcuterie, Parcel + Prose, Barbell Base, and lots more.

Edmontonians can catch the rest of the many All Is Bright activities between 4 to 8 p.m. on 124th Street and 107 to 109 Avenue, with the main Christmas light-up ceremony taking place at 6 p.m. at the Helen Nolan Park stage. Although this is an outdoor event, the same COVID protocols used for indoor events in Alberta will be in effect. For more information, visit 124th Street’s website.