Weekend Weather Report: Nov. 19 to 21

By Destiny Meilleur

This weekend’s weather is a great weekend to spend some time outside in the snow.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Sunday is the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) Christmas Gift Market. It is from 11 to 4 at the Alberta Aviation Museum. Entry is by donation and they have tons of different vendors. Learn more on the event’s Facebook page.

Friday’s weather- It will be sunny with a high of minus 2 and a low of minus 10. Winds are at about 20 km/h with a 20 percent chance of precipitation. It will be a nice day to build a snowman.

Saturday’s weather- Will be some nice winter weather to get you into the Christmas spirit early. It will be snowing with approximately 1 centimeter of snow. There is a high of minus 8 and a low of minus 17. WInds will be at about 35 km/h.

Sunday’s weather- Is cloudy with a high of minus 3 and a low of minus 4. There is a 30% chance of precipitation and winds are at about 30 km/h. Sunday is going to be a great day to spend sometime in the freshly fallen snow.