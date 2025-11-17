Heritage Fest returns this week

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in the Nugget’s October 2025 print issue.

Once again, for one day this November, the CAT Crossing will explode with the colours and sounds of the various performances and exhibits of the highly anticipated Heritage Fest. This event is organized and held by the International and Intercultural Community Centre (IICC). It is the opening event of DestiNAITion Global Week that will be held from November 18 to 20, 2025.

What can visitors expect? Last year, I had a “ringside” view as a volunteer for the event. During small breaks in between my duties, I remember admiring the work and creativity that went into each cultural booth, as well as the vibrant costumes of some exhibitors. The most memorable were the upbeat and happy music from the well-represented Nigerian group, the “free Latin hugs” given by the Latin American exhibitors, and the impressive one-man show of the Mauritius exhibit.

But what really made an impression on me was the atmosphere of friendship and camaraderie that was shared by all participants and visitors of the event. There was no instance of people of one culture just sticking to their own exhibit. All booths were visited by everybody else, with people taking selfies with their friends and their favourite booths. This is what I am particularly looking forward to when the event returns on Nov. 18.

The Heritage Fest also features a talent showcase where people have the chance to perform song and dance numbers and other cultural presentations. I unfortunately was not able to watch this part in its entirety during last year’s event because I had to rush to my class after my volunteer duties. But I will certainly make it a point to watch all performances for this year.

Last year, there were 12 cultural booths that held their exhibits. These were Filipino, Indian, Punjabi, Vietnamese, Nigerian, Mauritian, Chinese, Indigenous, Latin American, Palestinian, Bengali and Muslim. It would be great if there would be even attendees this year to check out the booths, and you can make that happen!

Feature image via NAIT Content Collective