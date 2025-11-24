Canadian students, American dreams

When I stroll through the halls of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), I see students wearing the same brand sneakers, streaming the same U.S. TV shows and aspiring to study or work south of the border. Everywhere I go, it seems like the U.S. is shaping the identity of everyday Canadians.

My sister and other students at NAIT often talk about how pursuing higher education in the United States seems more promising. Many feel that studying in the U.S. provides better exposure, wider research opportunities and stronger global recognition. This growing preference for American universities shows how U.S. influence extends beyond media and into students’ ambitions and career goals.

Research backs this up. A 2025 commentary from the Macdonald-Laurier Institute argues that Canada’s political system is gradually adopting a more U.S.-style, two-party, polarized structure.And in higher education, a University Affairs article points out that Canadian universities increasingly hire faculty with American PhDs and adopt U.S.-designed academic frameworks, potentially narrowing educational diversity and amplifying U.S. perspectives.

On campus at NAIT, this plays out in subtle ways. The curriculum in business courses often uses case studies drawn from U.S. companies, the marketing examples highlight American brands, and pop-culture references dominate casual conversations.This makes me wonder whether we’re losing what’s uniquely Canadian in how we study and behave.

The implications for NAIT students are complex. On one hand, aligning with U.S. trends and systems may boost employability and international opportunities. On the other, it raises key questions: Are Canadian students being encouraged to think in American terms? Does our education leave enough room to celebrate and build Canadian identity? Personally, I often find myself using American-style examples and frameworks in class, but at the same time, I hold on to values I associate with being Canadian fairness, diversity and community.

In a globalized world, Americanization may be inevitable, but it doesn’t have to mean Canada loses itself. For NAIT students and other young Canadians, the challenge is to navigate these influences strategically: use the advantages of American frameworks and global exposure, while staying grounded in Canadian values that matter. After all, the future job market and social world won’t ask where you studied, they’ll ask what values you bring and how well you adapt.

Feature image graphic by Alleah Boisvert