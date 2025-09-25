Two NAIT alumni — friends since elementary school — came together to promote an important message about disability and accessibility: “Everybody’s going to be disabled in some way, shape or form,” says Brad Bartko. And it is up to the “largest minority” to find their seat at the table.

Danny Chamberlin, Bartko’s close friend, agrees. “Whether you have an accident, old age or even if it’s temporary,” he says. “Society, in general, needs to be more proactive rather than reactive.”

This is one of the messages behind Path Unpaved, a short film by the duo premiering at the 2025 Edmonton International Film Festival. Bartko, a Radio and Television graduate, is using his experience to create positive change for those living with disabilities.

“I’ve turned my life into a business, and that’s really what this film is all about. It’s a lot of my life, my business, and what we’re doing for the community.”

Bartko founded disabilityABD, a Calgary-based consultation practice that offers staff training, structural design review, accessibility assessment and more to Alberta businesses. On disabilityABD’s website, Bartko says “he knows first hand just how difficult it can be to enter a building, visit parks, or even get seated at a restaurant.” His background gives him the perspective to recommend realistic steps toward accessibility and inclusion while sharing his story with others.

“Why don’t we come together? There are more people with disabilities who need our voice.” — Brad Bartko

At birth, Bartko was given 24 hours to live. “I look pretty good for 32 years dead,” Bartko jokes. “I was diagnosed at two years old with a disability called CP — Cerebral Palsy.” A lifelong neurological disorder caused by early brain injury, affecting muscle control, movement, posture and balance, Cerebral Palsy has played a major role in Bartko’s professional and personal life, resulting in his full-time use and reliance on a wheelchair. Bartko is a massive sports fan, having previously broadcast NAIT Ooks hockey games during his tenure as a student. But he understood that the reality of being a full-time sports journalist was not realistic for him because of his physical limitations.

As NAIT students, Bartko and Chamberlin reconnected, working with NAIT Athletics to produce play-by-play sports commentaries for Ooks games. Chamberlin, a fellow Ooks hockey fan and Business Administration student at the time, also managed the NAIT Ooks YouTube channel. The avid sports fans had previously worked on sports commentary projects together as teenagers.

Putting Bartko’s story on screen Jump to the 2020s, and the two friends began working on the short film together. Bartko had a vision for Path Unpaved, and he knew he had to involve Chamberlin, the film’s Director. “Because we did a sports podcast together when we were 16 years old, he had become my right-hand man.” The NAIT grads discussed different ways to complete the project. “Like any project, it all comes down to funding,” says Chamberlin. After getting in touch with TELUS StoryHive, Bartko and Chamberlin were able to secure funding to make the film “come to life.” “It was a very collaborative process,” Chamberlin explains. “It’s very much Brad’s story. We exist to help tell that story the best we can on camera.” Bartko and Chamberlin, having spent their elementary, junior high, high school and university years together as friends and collaborators, did not find the creative process to be difficult or frustrating. Related: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal awarded to former NAIT graduate So, what does the duo hope Path Unpaved audiences will take away from their project? Chamberlin hopes viewers will be able to put themselves “in other people’s shoes.” “You don’t necessarily need to be in a wheelchair to understand what people with mobility issues deal with, but I think, if you can see it from their perspective, it just sort of opens up more doors for people in general,” says Chamberlin. The poster for Path Unpaved. The film premieres at Edmonton International Film Festival this weekend. Photo supplied

For Bartko, Path Unpaved is a continuation of the work he is currently doing with disabilityABD. Upon reflection, Bartko expresses, “this is the path that I was given.”

Path Unpaved is premiering on Sept. 28 at the Edmonton International Film Festival as part of STUDIO A(Alberta), a series of five short film programs created by and featuring Alberta talent. Tickets are available at edmontonfilmfest.com. The show begins at 1:30 p.m. at Landmark Cinemas 9 City Centre (10200 102 Ave N.W.).

Feature image supplied