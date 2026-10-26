5 local music venues NAIT students should check out

Amongst all the studying and busy school life, it’s always good to wind down and have some fun in the city. If you’re anything like me, you’re always on the hunt for some good live music. However, concerts at stadiums like Roger’s Place or Commonwealth can break the bank for many students. What some people don’t know is how expansive Edmonton’s local music scene is.

It supplies the city with ample concerts — usually at much more affordable prices. Whether you’re looking for indie, punk rock or something more experimental, Edmonton has it all. Here are five venues I go to when I’m looking for some killer live music.

Bands Zerchronika and IMMOLATION at The Starlite Room. Photos via Starlite Room/Instagram

This venue is the cornerstone to a lot of the live music in Edmonton. With two connecting bars (River City Revival House and Temple Bar) that also act as venues, there is no shortage of music happening at The Starlite Room.

I’ve frequented many shows at the Starlite over the years, but one of my most memorable was seeing SPEED, a hardcore band from Australia, in 2025.

Located right in the heart of downtown this venue is easy to access via public transit, though the 100-year-old building it’s in is not wheelchair accessible. According to their website, ownership and staff will try to accommodate if they are informed in advance.

The Aviary If you know about local music, then you know The Aviary. This 140-capacity venue hosts many different local acts and events. This intimate space is an important venue for local music in Edmonton. RELATED: What we can learn from Edmonton’s niche experimental live music scene I’ve been to so many shows at The Aviary and I have to say, this one might be one of my favourites. Because of how intimate it is, it fosters an amazing sense of community with each event. Available parking is quite spread out, but there are two major bus lines (Route 3 and Route 111) that run through the neighbourhood. Outside The Aviary. Photo via The Aviary/Instagram

If you’re ever on Whyte Ave, you have to check out this iconic rock-resto. It’s one of the best spots for trivia and comedy, and you can always find a sick local band playing there. Their main genre is any kind of rock and roll, but they are no strangers to playing any kind of genre.

PINERIPPER at The Starlite Room. Photos via BLAKBAR/Instagram

This venue is also quite intimate. However, they make room for a good crowd and the bands themselves, so the space feels a lot bigger than you’d expect. This venue is very accessible via public transit and is accessible for those with disabilities.

Club 97 is a new venue in the Quarters area that hosts all-ages shows of all genres. Previously called Brittany’s Lounge, this venue is home to a growing community in the arts district of Edmonton. The space also serves as a community art hub to many grassroots organizations. From jamming to slam poetry, Club 97 offers it all.

Malicious Intent at Club 97. Photo via Studio Von YEG/Facebook

One of my favourite local promoters, Clean Up Your Act Productions, typically hosts shows here which are usually punk, emo and metal music. This venue is also accessible via public transit.

Pawn Shop Live is an excellent place if you’re looking for bigger artists and louder music. Formerly a popular Whyte Ave venue, the original Pawn Shop closed in 2015 but took over Union Hall’s space on 99 St. last January. This venue is the largest on the list and focuses on alternative and rock music, though it still books many electronic acts like its predecessor.

This summer, I went to a festival called Riot in the Lot. I only went to the first day, but this outdoor festival exceeded my expectations since Pawn Shop Live re-opened.

The Casualties at Pawn Shop Live. Photo via Pawn Shop Live/Instagram

The first day was a stacked bill of bands including Edmonton hard hitters No Skies opening for the legendary band Hatebreed. This venue is a little out of the way (especially for students near NAIT or MacEwan) but it can be reached via bus Route 523.

These venues are extremely important to the local music scene, and without them, I wouldn’t have been so invested in the scene here and the rich community it provides. I hope that with this list of venues, students will have the chance to find community within their own scenes.

Feature image via The Aviary/Instagram