Pit stops and prairie roads: A motorcycle day trip to enjoy the great outdoors

Nothing says summer like a ride on an open Alberta road. Whether you’re chasing views, discovering hidden gems, checking out new waters or just looking for an excuse to ride, here are some day trips to add to your riding list. Related: Escape the city with these day trips for every budget Hop on your motorbike and check out a spot or two over a few weekends, or get up early and do the full stretch like I did. Either way, you’ll be charmed by what these Alberta communities have to offer. The author, Samantha, on a Suzuki motorcycle. Photo via Darryl Lajeunesse

Southwest of Edmonton: Destination Devon

First stop: Head to your group’s normal meeting place. Strive for about 8 or 9 a.m.

Once you’re all together, hit the road and go to Devon, specifically to Marci’s Bar and Grill. Make sure you grab some grub; everything is delicious, priced reasonably and the staff are big fans of bikers. It’s not uncommon to see a few bikes in the parking lot, and I personally love the nachos.

Before you leave Devon, head down to the river before you start the trip and make sure you’re prepared for a long day.

Riding time from Edmonton: About 41 minutes

Views of the North Saskatchewan River at the Devon Boat Launch. Photo via Heather Lajeunesse

West of Edmonton: Coast through Carvel to Alberta Beach

You’ve got your fill of the river, so you’ll be going west of Edmonton to Alberta Beach. Spend the next hour riding your choice of highways, but try to cut through Carvel just to see the cute little town. When you arrive at Alberta Beach, there is no shortage of amazing local businesses to get your attention but make sure to stretch your leather-clad legs on the beach with a nice, refreshing ice cream cone. Mind the goose poop, it’s everywhere.

Riding time from Devon: About 51 minutes / Riding time from Edmonton: About 53 minutes

The village of Alberta Beach is a popular area for tourism. It’s located off the shore of Lac Ste. Anne. Photo via Samantha Lajeunesse

North of Edmonton: Big ride to Baptiste Lake Your next section is a big one, so make sure you have gas and know your rest stops along the way, whichever route you choose to take. You’ll be going north of Edmonton. There are plenty of ways to get there, but about two hours later you will find yourself at Baptiste Lake Burger Bar. Grab yourself some more food if you’re hungry, they’ve got plenty to choose from. Take another wonderful water break at the lake, and you’ll be set for the next leg. Riding time from Alberta Beach: About two hours / Riding time from Edmonton: About 53 minutes East of Edmonton: Scenic views to Tofield Now, you can take the scenic route down to Tofield. There are a number of ways to get to Tofield from here, but the best views and roads are east of Sherwood Park. The best part of riding is finding new and fun ways to get nowhere, so take a chance and get lost on your way. Whatever you do, stop by and say hi to the staff at Tilly’s, and make sure to grab some more fantastic food. Baptiste Lake is located in Athabasca County. Photo via Darryl Lajeunesse

Riding time from Baptiste Lake: About two hours and 17 minutes / Riding time from Edmonton: About 54 minutes

South of Edmonton: Make it to Mirror

Last, make a pit stop in Mirror at the Whistle Stop Cafe, they have some to-ride-for food that you just can’t not love. It’s local, biker-friendly and has a great patio if your furry friends are along for the ride. This cafe has more dessert options than you can imagine and no matter how big your sweet tooth is, you’ll find a dessert to love. They also have a gift shop for out-of-towners or those Albertans who love to show off their appreciation for the province.

Riding time from Tofield: About an hour and 24 minutes / Riding time from Edmonton: About an hour and 43 minutes

Samantha’s bike, Jezabelle. Photo via Samantha Lajeunesse Having been on most of this trip, I can say that it is a long day. But what good ride isn’t? While going on this trip, I once went to Tomahawk instead of Baptiste Lake. It was my first long day on my own bike so believe me, the stress was real. What was supposed to be a chill ride day ended up getting me multiple motorbike first-time badges by complete accident. Rain, check. Wind, check, Gravel, check. Steep hill parking, check. Bee in my helmet, check. Wasp in my jacket, check. It was the definition of an adventure, but a memorable first regardless. Related: 5 spots for nature lovers to visit in Alberta This trip is intended for motorcycles, but all stops are friendly to cagers (for my non-bikers, that’s people driving cars). So, take a chance, get some gas, crank the tunes and have a great road-tripping summer.

Feature image graphic by Alleah Boisvert with files from Canva