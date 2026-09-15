Pit bit: Tour hosted by NAIT grad ‘celebrates’ neglected development sites

If you stroll through the Wîhkwêntôwin neighbourhood in central Edmonton, you’re likely to come across a pit: a semi or fully abandoned property that was supposed to be a development. Some Edmontonians have turned to a satirical Instagram account to air their frustrations.

For the followers of @edmontonpittour, pits have become a well-executed bit. Pit fans interact with the account, sarcastically “celebrating” various pits to raise awareness of the derelict developments. The account has gained over 5,000 followers since its May creation date.

“I think that it really struck a chord with people because … they really were tuned in to these kinds of niche references.”

Its creator, an anonymous Edmontonian, wanted to do an in-person tour of the pits, but needed a host to keep their identity a secret — and it ended up being a NAIT alum.

Every pit has a silver lining

Swensrude stands next to The Jameson Pit, which has had new activity in the weeks following the tour. Photo by Alleah Boisvert/The Nugget

Stephanie Swensrude, a journalist and NAIT Television and Media Production grad, covers municipal policy and co-hosts the Speaking Municipally podcast at Taproot Edmonton.

“I thought, ‘Well, I’m a big nerd, I love urban development and talking about this sort of thing,’” Swensrude told the Nugget. “I would love to do this tour.”

So, Taproot collaborated with Edmonton Pit Tour for a guided event through Wîhkwêntôwin on Aug. 12, complete with a panel discussion moderated by Swensrude. The pits were a hit, and the $6 tickets sold out.

Even in the pouring rain, a large crowd of pit “fans” gathered to learn the history of five different pits, chanting “pit, pit, pit!” at each stop and clapping after Swensrude introduced each one.

“[Edmonton Pit Tour] really found something that no one was talking about, but everyone knew about,” Swensrude said. Like the Instagram account @yego.death, a viral Edmonton-specific meme page started in June 2021, @edmontonpittour united Edmontonians on relatable issues. Related: YEGO DEATH: Edmonton’s viral niche meme page “I think that it really struck a chord with people because … they really were tuned in to these kinds of niche references that nobody realized that they understood the reference until they saw the reference,” Swensrude explained. Participants during the rainy Edmonton Pit Tour. Photo by Alleah Boisvert/The Nugget

Into the deep and back

Residents of Wîhkwêntôwin are likely familiar with the Jameson Pit, a swampy eyesore across from the Oliver Exchange Building known as “The Deep.”

The Jameson Pit aka “The Deep.” Photo by Alleah Boisvert/The Nugget Purchased in 2019 by Vancouver company Open Sky Developments, the property was supposed to be a mid-rise condo complex completed in 2023. The stalled construction project is now jokingly recognized as an Official Heritage Pit by the Edmonton Heritage Council and “a critical mosquito breeding sanctuary, ephemeral lake, and wetland ecosystem.” But a degrading 30-foot deep pit in the middle of an otherwise pleasant residential area isn’t exactly appreciated by community members of the human variety. And according to the Edmonton Pit Tour website, there are 61 other pits across the city that share similar issues.

Pit Tour afterthoughts: ‘Municipal politics can be fun and silly’

After the tour, attendees heard from Ashley Salvador, a city councillor for Ward Métis; Puneeta McBryan, a board member for Edmonton Community Foundation and former CEO of Edmonton Downtown Business Association; and Eric Slatter, a partner at Omada Commercial.

The panelists discussed the impact of pits. As well as, addressed potential urban planning solutions, like enforcement, zoning reforms, financial deterrents and even pit “beautification” efforts.

Swensrude sees the Edmonton Pit Tour initiative as a way to inform and involve Edmontonians in urban planning activism.

Panelist member discussions after the Edmonton Pit Tour. Photo by Alleah Boisvert/The Nugget

“Municipal politics can be fun and silly,” she said. “Get together with people and have some fun and talk about municipal issues, because it’s the closest level to us as citizens and really important.”

It probably won’t be the end for Edmonton Pit Tour — Swensrude says they’re looking into more in-person tours. Which may include a potential tour near NAIT in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood.

Until then, pit fans who missed the tour can take a self-guided tour of Edmonton’s “finest empty lots” on the Edmonton Pit Tour website or follow @edmontonpittour on Instagram.

This article was originally published in our Sept. 9 print issue.

Feature image by Alleah Boisvert/The Nugget