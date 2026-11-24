Crisply distorted and blistering guitar tones, comparable to Iron Maiden-era hair metal. A surgically-timed rhythm section with scorching double-kicks. Pristinely powerful supporting basslines. All of this can be found in a single Protest the Hero song. And in the next second, consonant acoustic chords are accompanied by jagged but careful transitions, wide colour palettes and a wholesome crowd singing along. RELATED: 5 local music venues NAIT students should check out Despite being something I typically dislike in metal music, Protest the Hero has an impressive ability to rapidly change the vibe of a song — while still sounding metal. And their newest album, Within, is no exception. The July 2026 album launch is followed by their homeland tour, which arrives in Edmonton at Pawn Shop Live on Nov. 29. Within is the first fully independent album from Canadian progressive metal band Protest the Hero. Photo via Protest the Hero

Founding member Tim MacMillar has provided rhythm guitar for the progressive metal group since its 2001 inception in Whitby, Ontario, and he talked to the Nugget about the band, new album and upcoming tour.

Contrasting with Fortress and Kezia‘s abstract, ambiguous imagery and writing, Within confronts reality exposed. At times, I missed the old enigmatic fanciness and frantic time-signature hopping of the band’s early albums. “Bloodmeat” was a major single from Protest the Hero’s 2008 album Fortress. Its music video played on PunchMuch in my living room back then, showcasing syncopated, brutal riffs, irregular timing and resentfully melodic vocals. It knocked my socks off, and Fortress’ gold rating from Music Canada solidified the band as a modern metal force to be reckoned with.

“Having multiple skills that are useful to your band, but also to others is a good way to stay involved in music, but also refine your skills that you’ll need.”

But in the 20-plus years the band has been releasing music, MacMillar says Canada’s metal scene has progressed.

“When we really started getting some traction, when we released Kezia and Fortress, that’s when a lot of screamo and then metalcore, and this more aggressive music, but it was kind of like these mergers of a lot of different genres,” he explains. “I think that at that period, there was a lot of metal music that was popular.”

Kezia, the band’s second album, was released in 2005. Photo via Protest the Hero “Bloodmeat” from the band’s 2008 album Fortress is still one of their most popular songs. Photo via Protest the Hero

The scene was fresh enough to stand out, but mainstream enough to connect with the MuchMusic-watching crowd of the ‘00s. “I don’t know if that died down, but it just kind of moved on,” says MacMillar. “Those bands continued, but I just don’t feel like it was in the forefront as much.”

In 2026, progressive metal is far from unpopular, though. The early metalcore bands that solidified the scene, including Protest the Hero, have had more time to hone their craft and try new sounds. Now, Within is their first self-released album.

Within‘s bold presence and confidence in its messaging are consistent, yet its contemporary and familiar setting provides a separate “sauce.” It’s different from the folklore-inspired Fortress and perspective storytelling of 2005’s Kezia. The ingredients increasingly form a hearty, heavy work, with the 2026 record’s directness eventually strengthening its image. This is exemplified by “The Orchard,” a standout song halfway through the record which speaks to nostalgic sensitivities with an emphasis on environment.

“A halfhearted reminder / of behemoths that once swayed in the breeze / And the ghosts of a million tiny footfalls / still haunt the asphalt”

The chilling beauty of Rody Walker’s passionate vocals is as present as ever, with the same harshness, cleanliness, precision and freedom that fans are familiar with. Nathan Bulla’s drums are energetic and balanced; restrained as needed, but gifting glorious quick fills in tastefully brief intervals. MacMillar provides tasty and purposeful chords with blazing fast switches along with lead guitarist Luke Hoskin’s wild solo runs and figures.

With metal subgenres, especially progressive metal, breaking creative boundaries is common. But its core reveals appealing bits for all types of metal listeners.

“I think there’s people that are [progressive metal] fans, and sure they have their taste, but part of their taste is liking progressive music,” says MacMillar. “And then maybe people come in that like different sounds that we do, maybe don’t like everything, but they’re like, ‘Oh that’s metal, I like that stuff, oh I like the singer’s voice, I like the guitar riffs.’ I think we have these elements, especially with some of the guitar stuff and the musicianship, people that play those instruments can be drawn to that because it’s advanced playing.”

MacMillar explains that he also appreciates genres outside of metal, including pop and EDM. “I have this soft side for pop music that’s like, dancey pop music,” he says. It took some time for EDM to grow on him, though. “Now it’s like, okay, this is cool, technical. It creates an atmosphere … there is some crossover with electronic music and metal, especially around distortion and riffs and all that stuff, right?”

Closer to their material, he also expressed appreciation for Witch Club Satan, a feminist black metal band that they’ve shared the stage with.

As for what MacMillar has been playing? Unsurprisingly, it’s mostly Protest the Hero focused — or learning tunes with techniques he could use in Protest the Hero songs. Though the MuchMusic days are over, the Canadian metal pioneers have global appeal in 2026.

“We’re going to Japan before we start the Canadian tour … I’m excited. We haven’t been there for 10 years, and we’re playing a mini-festival, doing two nights, and then we come back and we start the Canadian run.”

Protest the Hero with a fan in Japan earlier this month. “Tokyo, we’re gonna miss ya bud,” says the Facebook caption. Photo via Protest the Hero/Sandra-Lee Layden

The tour started in Moncton, N.B. on Nov. 12 and then headed westwards, ending in Victoria, B.C. on Dec. 4.

It’s clear, by the 18 Canadian tour stops and two-day Japanese festival, that Protest the Hero has maintained their multi-coloured metal integrity and ornamentation despite shifting listening trends. And for newer Canadian metal bands trying to make it, MacMillar’s advice goes beyond perfection at rehearsals.

“It’s important to learn skills that are needed in music,” says MacMillar. “Having multiple skills that are useful to your band, but also to others is a good way to stay involved in music, but also refine your skills that you’ll need.”

Their latest — and first independent — offering brings proper punchiness and metal ferocity to Pawn Shop Live later this month, and it’s a testament to their multi-talented, multi-genre nature. You can grab tickets and see the rest of the tour dates on Protest the Hero’s website.

Feature image via Protest the Hero