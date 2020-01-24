You’ll be Shocked When You Realize This was 10 Years Ago

By Jonah Peterson

Haiti Earthquake

A natural disaster in the island country of Haiti happened in 2010. Countless lives were lost, and the world came together to provide relief and support to the small nation. The effects of the earthquake are still felt in the country today, however, they are looking forward to a prosperous future.

Changing of the Guard in Hip-Hop

The previous decade saw rappers like Eminem, Kanye West, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne take over the rap game. A new wave was coming. Hip hop was changing; a more melody-driven sound was pushing its way to the forefront. 2010 saw the arrival of the man who would go on to be the face of hip hop in the new decade, a young Canadian actor that went by the name Drake. His debut album, Thank Me Later, was met with widespread praise. He was only getting started.

Swine Flu Epidemic

One of the most concerning health outbreaks in recent memory, the H1N1 virus, rocked the nation in 2010. People all over the globe rushed to get the vaccine as millions of people began to get sick. The outbreak would eventually become contained, and it was declared controlled by the World Health Organization on Aug. 10. However, the fear it caused remains present in today’s society ten years later.

Vancouver Olympics

The Winter Olympics were back in Canada, and the athletes came with one thing on their mind: gold. Canadian athletes won an astounding 14 gold medals in 2010, the most of any participating country. There were so many memorable moments. From Sidney Crosby’s golden goal to Alexandre Bilodeau’s fantastic ski performance (becoming the first Canadian to win gold on home soil.) It was an Olympics that no Canadian would soon forget.

Jessica Watson: Youngest Solo Sail Around the World

At just 16-years-old, the Australian sailed around the world entirely by herself, starting and ending in Sydney, Australia. The journey took her 210 days, and she arrived home just three days shy of her 17th birthday. She was awarded the Order of Australia Medal, as well as named Young Australian of the Year in 2011.

Chilean Mining Accident

In August of 2010, the world became attached to the story of 33 miners trapped 700 meters underground after a cave-in at the San Jose copper-gold mine, north of the capital city in Chile. For 69 days, rescue personnel worked tirelessly to try and get the men to safety. On Oct. 13, all 33 men were rescued and returned to their families. With a few exceptions, all men were in good health and suffered no long-term effects.

Walking Dead Premiere

One of the decade’s biggest shows got its start in 2010. The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror show, that follows a large ensemble of survivors trying to stay alive during a zombie apocalypse. The crew soon finds out the most significant threat may not be from the infected, but possibly from other survivors.

The iPad

The introduction of Apple’s iPad was massive for the world of technology. Thirty-thousand sold on their first day. By May 3 (one month after the release), one million had been purchased worldwide. To date, Apple has sold 360 million of the popular tablet computers.

Instagram Launched

The video and photo-sharing social network has become a staple in the social media world today. Created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger in 2010, the now Facebook-owned (as of 2012) site soon became one of the biggest social media platforms with over a billion active users. The app may seem like safe fun, but a survey conducted by the UK’s Royal Society for Public Health found that Instagram is the “worst social media app” when it comes to young people’s mental health.

Opening of the World’s Tallest Building

Jan. 4 of 2010 saw the world’s tallest man-made structure officially open. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates stands 2,722 feet tall, and construction began in 2004. An incredible architectural accomplishment, the Burj Khalifa is one of the most impressive skyscrapers of the modern world and has helped Dubai gain a reputation of extravagance and luxury.