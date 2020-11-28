YEG Local Shopping Guide

By Tora Matys

Even with enhanced safety measures and a lack of holiday markets, it’s still possible to shop local for this year’s Christmas presents.

Many local businesses now offer online ordering with either curbside pick-up or shipping right to your door.

Shopping locally is a great way to get a unique or custom gift for someone all while keeping money in the community and supporting an entrepreneur’s dreams.

Girl Gang Yeg

Girl Gang Yeg is an online clothing and accessory store based out of Sherwood Park.

They specialize in a variety of t-shirts, sweaters and baby clothes. They also offer accessories like masks, hats and the key-ring bracelet. Girl Gang Yeg’s clothing designs are often funny and relatable slogans.

They are currently featuring Christmas themed clothing such as ‘There’s some Ho’s in this house’ and ‘Deck the halls…not your family’.

Girl Gang Yeg also offers custom design options, with the cut off for Christmas orders being December 11. They also offer free pick-up in Sherwood Park, or free shipping on orders over $130. A portion of all sales go to local Edmonton charities that switch up every month.

Follow them on Instagram @girlgangyeg to stay in the loop about sales and new releases.

Wilhauk Beef Jerky

They say the way to any man’s heart is through his stomach, so why not fill his stocking with flavourful dried meat.

Wilhauk Beef Jerky uses 100% Alberta beef and is butchered, smoked and packaged in Leduc. Wilhauk offers more than just beef jerky. They also have an array of garlic sausages, pepperoni sticks, and breakfast-links packed with the same flavours and ingredients as their renowned jerky.

Orders of any size can be made either by phone or email on their website, and picked up at their Leduc or Spruce Grove location, or mailed right to the doorstep.

Holiday orders must be placed by December 11, after that, it’s first-come-first-serve at their store locations only.

Follow the Spruce Grove location on Instagram @wilhaukbeefjerkysprucegrove to find out what flavours and meats they are serving today.

Beaver County Soap

Wash those damn hands…with a soothing goat’s milk or coconut milk handsoap.

Beaver County Soap Co makes a variety of natural handsoaps from goat’s milk, harvested by hand from their family farm. They also offer a vegan alternative for their soaps of coconut milk. Some of the scents include ‘Basil and Wintergreen’, ‘Vanilla and Peppermint’ and ‘Orange and Lavender’.

Beaver County Soap Co also offers a selection of bath teas and bombs, as well as hand lotions. They offer free delivery in Edmonton, Sherwood Park, and Beaver County, or free shipping with purchases over $75.

Follow @beavercountysoapco on Instagram for updates on the latest products and promotions.

Strathcona Spirits

Strathcona Spirits is the smallest distillery in North America, and the oldest in Edmonton, located in the heart of Old Strathcona.

They specialize in making Gin and Vodka (and for a limited time Absinthe) with Alberta grown ingredients such as wild Juniper harvested along the Red Deer River and Seaberry, handpicked from the streets of Edmonton.

For the connoisseur, Strathcona Spirits offers a holiday sampler pack featuring mini bottles of their ‘Single Grain Vodka’, ‘Badlands Seaberry Gin’ and ‘Barrel Aged Gin’. They also carry an assortment of tonic syrups for the bougie gin drinker.

Strathcona Spirits offers free shipping on orders over $99, or free instant curbside pickup Monday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Their products can also be purchased directly from a variety of craft liquor stores such as Little Guy Liquor, Hicks Fine Wines, or Highlands Liquor.

Follow @strathconaspirits on Instagram for announcements about upcoming spirits and where to find them.

Peacock and Lime

Give the gift that can’t be eaten by the next day. Peacock and Lime offers a wide selection online of handcrafted boho-inspired jewelry for both men and women.

Use the promo code ‘iamcanadian’ for a free exchange rate discount (prices on their website are in USD). Shipping is free on orders over $25 with a guaranteed arrival before Christmas if the order is placed by December 11th or, free local pick-up in Edmonton by December 23rd.

Follow them on Instagram @peacockandlime to see new collections and featured jewelry.