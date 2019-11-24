Winter Festivals in YEG

By Chantal Dunn

Edmonton is known as festival city, and the cold weather is no time for hibernating. These spectacular winter festivals will have you warmed from the inside out!

Zoominescence – A Festival Of Light

December 6 – 29

Zoominescence is a festival of light held at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. There’s so much to do for activities like a maze, skating rink and light exhibits. There’s also sweet local entertainment like artist installations and fire dancers.

The Enjoy Light Festival (ELF)

November 21 – January 5

This is probably the best option to winterize your Instagram feed. There are tons of lights in super fun and creative designs–some are even interactive. The venue–The Enjoy Centre–even has food courtesy of local vendors as well as other shops. Don’t forget to check out performances from local musicians and artists on the E.L.F main stage.

The Festival of Trees

November 28 – December 1

Held at the Edmonton Convention Centre, this annual festival is the perfect opportunity for some Christmas tree inspiration. The trees are lit up beautifully, but there’s also live entertainment and Christmas gift shops to get your shopping done early.

Candy Cane Lane

December 12 – January 1

This local neighbourhood on 148th Street from 100th to 92nd Avenue has been lighting the streets for 50 years. Grab some hot cocoa, take a walk and enjoy the sights of a whole neighbourhood full of lights. Remember to bring a donation for the food bank!

Winter Shakespeare Festival

January 3 – February 2

This is Edmonton’s first year hosting a Shakespeare festival in the winter. It’ll be at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, which is a beautiful venue for a classic play. You can buy tickets in advance to A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Julius Caeser.

Ice On Whyte

January 23 – January 26

Have you ever wanted to go down a giant slide made of ice? Well, there is one in Edmonton! This annual festival has ice carving competitions, outdoor exhibits, kids areas and more. The lights inside the ice sculptures sure make it a sight to see. There’s even a chance for you to make your own ice carving in a giant igloo.

Winterruption

January 23 – January 26

This festival, taking place in Edmonton’s downtown core, has a many famous artists like Coleman Hell, Iron Tusk, Nuela Charles, Ezra Furman and more. There’s also comedy, craft beer and a ton of outdoor events.

Flying Canoë Volant

January 31 – February 2

Mill Creek Ravine, La Cite Francophone and École Rutherford School are to host a celebration of French Canadian, First Nations and Metis culture. This nighttime event is packed with magical light displays, music, history, canoe races and more!